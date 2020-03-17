Press enter to search
The Coronavirus Pandemic: What Grocers Need to Know

By Progressive Grocer Staff - 03/17/2020

Complete Coverage

Grocers Catering to Seniors, People With Disabilities

Dollar General, Stop & Shop among those designating certain shopping hours amid COVID-19 concerns

UPDATING: Industry Events Affected by Coronavirus Outbreak

Check here for continually updated calendar of industry events

Kroger Ramps Up Hiring, Philanthropy During Pandemic

2 workers in Colorado and Washington state test positive for COVID-19

Sprouts, Other Retailers Delay New Store Openings

Grocers also reducing store hours to restock, clean amid COVID-19

Eating in the Age of Coronavirus

Guilty pleasures, comfort foods rule; produce still safe

Customers Changing Course Due to Coronavirus

Report shows 89% feel safer eating food from grocery stores than restaurants

Retail Trade Groups Support Coronavirus Emergency Declaration

Drive-up COVID-19 testing sites proposed in partnership with retailers

Grocers Continue to Respond to Coronavirus

Several move to reassure customers; others donate food

How Coronavirus Is Changing Grocery

​​​​​​​Labor, other operational policies revamped

Coronavirus Sales a Bright Spot for UNFI

Details hottest selling categories in Q2 report

Walmart Unveils Updated Coronavirus Policy

Move follows Kentucky associate testing positive for illness

CPG Industry Asks Attorney General to End Coronavirus Price Gouging

CBA calls practice “threat to public health”

FMI to Host Coronavirus Webinar

Recommendations for retail, wholesale and food industries

Coronavirus Helps Sales Soar at Costco

Throngs of shoppers buying staples boost Q2 earnings

Kroger Limits Purchases of 'Coronavirus-Fighting' Products

Hand sanitizer, cold and flu remedies make the list

Shoptalk postponed

Shoptalk will take the place of the September event, which will then move to spring

Seafood Expo Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Event was scheduled to take place March 15-17 in Boston

How Coronavirus May Affect Grocery Shopping Habits

Ecommerce is a natural choice for concerned consumers, but could this lead to a permanent shift in how Americans buy their food?

Grocers Must Assert Leadership in a Crisis

Whatever the storm, retailers always step up to help the community

