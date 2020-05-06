Target Directs $10 Million to Racial Equality Efforts

Target has made a “$10 million commitment” toward “social justice” and rebuilding and recovery efforts as racial injustice protests and riots continue across the nation.

The retail chain is the latest to make such a move as people continue to pour into the streets to protest the alleged police killing of George Floyd in its hometown of Minneapolis, and the broader issues of police brutality, racism and inequality. Target has faced criticism from some protesters — and also rioters — for what some have described as the chain's tight relationship with police. That reportedly is among the reasons the chain was an early victim of rioters.

"Target stands with black families, communities and team members. As we face an inflection point in Minneapolis and across the country, we're listening to our team, guests and communities, committed to using our size, scale and resources to help heal and create lasting change," said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target.

Target said it would invest $10 million in support of the National Urban League the African American Leadership Forum, both of which the chain described as “longstanding partners,” in addition to adding new partners in Minneapolis-St. Paul and across the country. The chain also will provide “10,000 hours of pro bono consulting services for black- and people-of-color-owned small businesses in the Twin Cities, helping with rebuilding efforts,” along with donations of such products as baby formula, medicine and diapers.

Target stores have been damaged and looted during some of the riots, with various locations closed or operating with reduced hours, although stores are reopening.

Other retailers, including those focused on food, have also announced similar donations. For example, San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B said that it has created a $1 million fund to address racial inequalities and injustices after Floyd died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.

Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.