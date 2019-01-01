Press enter to search
2019 Retailer of the Year: Walmart Is Reshaping Grocery From the Ground Up

In the race to own the omnichannel experience, Walmart is emerging as the front-runner
Food Retailers

Nicholas Markets Joins Wakefern Food Corp.

Company leaves Allegiance to become 51st member of rival retailer co-op

Food Retailers

Paula Ginnett Succeeding Jerry Clontz as Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President

An exec retires; another joins company from Walmart

Supermarket & Grocery Industry News

Kroger Repeals Ban on Visa Cards

Grocery chain will now accept the cards at all locations

2018 Category Captains Awards Winners

11/19/2018 — Progressive Grocer’s annual Category Captains awards recognize the best examples of such partnerships of the past year. CPG companies that seek to leverage the whole store, rather than just the aisle full of their own branded products, are the partners most valuable to grocers.

Download
Ecommerce

Smart & Final Upgrades Online Shopping Experience

Redesigned websites offer customized ecommerce options

Supermarket & Grocery Industry News

Publix Takes Lead on Seafood Sustainability

Major changes are happening in grocer's seafood department

Ecommerce

Walmart Customers Can Order Adult Beverages Via Grocery Pickup

Move affects 2,000 stores in 29 states

Food Retailers

Food Waste Reduction Alliance Teams With Federal Agencies

Goal is to to 'amplify' policies

5 Strategies to Win at Retail with Cannabis
CBD / Cannabis

5 Strategies to Win at Retail With Cannabis

Grocers can, and should, take advantage of this huge opportunity

Sprouts Farmers market
Food Retailers

Sprouts Planning Big Changes in 2020

​​​​​​​Recently installed CEO outlines new operational priorities

VIDEO TOUR: DeCicco & Sons in Somers, N.Y.

An inside look at this independent grocer's newest supermarket

VIDEO TOUR: Cosentino's Price Chopper

The Kansas City-area grocer's newest location is PG's Store of the Month

Frozen Foods

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Enter the Frozen Foods Aisle at Walmart

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Enter the Frozen Foods Aisle at Walmart

Del Monte Veggieful Bites

Aqua Star Cutting Board Meal Kits

Beverages

Building with Beer

Building with Beer
3rd Giant Heirloom Market on Tap in Philly

3rd Giant Heirloom Market on Tap in Philly

The Fresh Market Names Dan Portnoy Chief Merchandising Officer

How Instacart Has Outsmarted Amazon

Grocerant

Gallery: Wegmans Opens in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Gallery: Wegmans Opens in Brooklyn, N.Y.
PCC Community Markets Gives Sneak Peek of Newest Seattle Location

PCC Community Markets Gives Sneak Peek of Newest Seattle Location

Kroger’s 3rd Kitchen 1883 Coming This Fall

Technology

FMI Issues Industry's 1st Omnichannel Benchmarking Index

FMI Issues Industry's 1st Omnichannel Benchmarking Index

Amazon Prime Members Now Get Free, Fast Grocery Delivery
Albertsons Adds Personalization to Digital, Paper Receipts

Albertsons Adds Personalization to Digital, Paper Receipts
Topco, Mastercard to Use Blockchain for Food Tracking

Topco, Mastercard to Use Blockchain for Food Tracking

Produce / Floral

2019 Retail Produce & Floral Review

2019 Retail Produce & Floral Review: The Primacy of Produce
Joe Don Zetzsche

H-E-B Director Named Chair of PMA's Board

Ahold Delhaize USA Fresh Food Facility Opens
Portable Produce at Retail Draws Consumers

Portable Produce Brands at Retail Draw Consumers

Meat / Seafood

Hormel Charcuterie Teaser.jpg

Happier Holidays for Grocers

Silver Fern Farms Meats
Uncut Plant-based Burgers Debut at Ralphs

Uncut Plant-based Burgers Debut at Ralphs

Aisle Chatter

Oct
22

Making Produce the Apple of Consumers’ Eyes

PMA Fresh Summit looks at trends for 2020 and beyond

Sep
17

The Possibilities of Personalization

Groceryshop speakers focus on the future of customized experience

