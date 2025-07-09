United Supermarkets to Start Construction on New Texas Store

United's new 49,000-square-foot ground-up store in Seminole, Texas, will offer the banner’s signature customer service, as well as features that have become mainstays of all next-generation United locations.

The United Family has revealed plans to build a new United Supermarkets location and United Express convenience store/fuel station in Seminole, with construction scheduled to begin in late spring of 2026. The new location will replace the existing United Supermarkets location already in Seminole. Information on an official groundbreaking ceremony will be disclosed at a later date, according to the supermarket chain.

“Seminole is a great community, and we can’t wait to bring them a brand-new United Supermarkets location,” said United President Sidney Hopper. “I know our team has been honored to serve Seminole over the years, but this new store will allow us to do it at an even higher level. We look forward to sharing more news about the store as soon as we can!”

Located at the southeast corner of Hobbs Highway and 21st Street, the new 49,000-square-foot ground-up store will offer United’s signature customer service, as well as features that have become mainstays of all next-generation United locations, among them a full-service pharmacy with drive-through, Streetside grocery pickup and delivery, an in-store bakery, a full-service floral department with delivery, an expansive beer and wine selection, and a full-service meat market.

Additional features will include a full-service deli with fresh, hot foods; ReadyMeals; and a dining area, as well as new items across the store’s departments. Further, with the implementation of United Express, customers can redeem rewards points on fuel for up to a $1 off per gallon. A complete list of the store’s features will be revealed at the future groundbreaking.