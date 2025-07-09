United Supermarkets to Start Construction on New Texas Store
“It’s an honor for us to partner with The United Family in bringing a brand-new full-service grocery store and convenience store/fuel station to the Seminole community,” noted Gary Andrews, VP of Lubbock, Texas-based GRACO Real Estate Development Inc., United’s development partner on the store.
Founded 109 years ago, United Supermarkets LLC – d.b.a. The United Family – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities across Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, United operates 100 retail grocery stores under four banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market. It also operates 40 convenience stores under three banners: United Express, Market Street Express and Albertsons Market Express. United also includes ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc.
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.