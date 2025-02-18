 Skip to main content

United Family to Hold 2nd Annual Discovery Showcase

Applications now being accepted to connect with local and regional product vendors
United Supermarkets' Discovery Showcase will consist of meetings, breakouts, and a supplier expo to enable businesses to scale into retail, where suppliers have the opportunity to sell their products in a United store.

The United Family is now accepting applications for its 2nd annual Discovery Showcase, an event created to connect the company with local and regional vendors interested in doing business. Interested businesses can submit an online application for the Discovery Showcase through March 10. United will evaluate applications based on product fit and product readiness for the market across all departments. Selected participants will attend the in-person event in Lubbock, Texas, where they will pitch their products directly to the business team on April 30.

United has long supported local economies by sourcing area products and encouraging associates to give back to their communities. The grocery store chain sources suppliers that best match its needs, regardless of size or classification. By developing relationships with diverse suppliers, United Family aims to offer a broader assortment of products at affordable prices.

The event will consist of meetings, breakouts, and a supplier expo to enable businesses to scale into retail, where suppliers may have the opportunity to sell their products in a United store.

“United Supermarkets has always been deeply rooted in our local communities and partners with suppliers to bring Texas and New Mexico flavors to our guests,” said Tony Crumpton, United’s CMO. “We had great success at our first Discovery Showcase last year, bringing several new local and regional brands onto our shelves. We can’t wait to see what new products we can bring to our guests this time around.” 

Event sponsors are R.D. Thomas Advertising, Slate Group, Texas Fresh and GO TEXAN. Some successful local/regional partners from last year’s showcase are Lancaster Brothers, Kylitos Salsa, The Candyman Co., Wright's Salsa, All Hale Meats, and Vollemans Milk.

Established 108 years ago, United Supermarkets LLC operates stores in 54 communities across Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company, United operates 99 retail grocery stores under the United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market banners, as well as 39 convenience stores under three the United Express, Market Street Express and Albertsons Market Express banners. United also includes ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc. As of Nov. 20, Albertsons operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

