United Family to Hold 2nd Annual Discovery Showcase

The United Family is now accepting applications for its 2nd annual Discovery Showcase, an event created to connect the company with local and regional vendors interested in doing business. Interested businesses can submit an online application for the Discovery Showcase through March 10. United will evaluate applications based on product fit and product readiness for the market across all departments. Selected participants will attend the in-person event in Lubbock, Texas, where they will pitch their products directly to the business team on April 30.

United has long supported local economies by sourcing area products and encouraging associates to give back to their communities. The grocery store chain sources suppliers that best match its needs, regardless of size or classification. By developing relationships with diverse suppliers, United Family aims to offer a broader assortment of products at affordable prices.

The event will consist of meetings, breakouts, and a supplier expo to enable businesses to scale into retail, where suppliers may have the opportunity to sell their products in a United store.

