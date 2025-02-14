6 Top Trends You Missed at UNFI's Show

Superfoods Are Everything

Most of the new food products at the UNFI show spotlighted functional benefits, from joint pain-fighting vitamins to mood-boosting supplements. Blueshift Nutrition's powdered supplement drink mixes combine nature's best superfoods with research-backed, top tier nutrients. Also popular at the show were Blendtopia's coffee lattes, Pure Green's cold pressed juice shots, The Feel Bar's vegan protein bars and a tart cherry juice designed to promote sleep from Antioxidant Solutions.

Restaurant Quality at Home

As inflation-battered consumers ditch dining out, they want restaurant quality meal solutions from their grocer. But your grandmomma's frozen pizza isn't gonna cut it. Enter several premium pizza brands exhibiting at UNFI, including Katie's, whose products "celebrate premium, unprocessed ingredients that honor Italy’s regional traditions, people and stories." Also featured at the show were Magnolia Bakery's frozen banana pudding, Mowi USA's value-added salmon products, and Maya Kaimal, which allows the shopper to skip ordering takeout and create delicious Indian inspired meals at home.

In the Mood for a Boost?

Is everyone in a bad mood? It would seem so, from the number of products at the UNFI purporting to boost your mood, whether you are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, anxious, depressed, wound up, wound down and everything in between. At PYM (which stands for Prepare Your Mind), the company offered samples of their Mood Chews that promise to help with stress and even procrastination. Four Sigmatic's mood boosting organic coffees can help calm you down and even aid with digestion. And E.U.B's "Emotional Utility Beverages" say they will "bridge the gap between you and yourself" by enhancing your mood and motivation.

Spicy AF

According to Circana, dollar sales for food and beverages with “spicy” in the description increased nearly 10% in 2024, driven by Gen Z's insatiable appetite for hot foods and flavors. Slap Ya Mama's seasoning blends were a popular booth at the UNFI show. So was Melinda's Hot Sauces, which come in flavors such as Naga Jolokia, Red Savina, and Scorpion. "From seed to bottle, we create sauces for those who are past the basic. Each of our craft pepper sauces begin with fresh locally grown tropical fruits and vegetables and the best Chile peppers on the planet. Get ready to set your mouth on flavor."

Beyond Plant Based

Plant-based sales have declined over the past few years as inflation soared, but brands such as Plantstrong say the boom will be back. "People are looking for real, whole foods and so our motto is, 'we're putting the plants back into plant-based,'" said brand founder and New York Times bestselling author Rip Esselstyn. Brands such as NotCo, MyBacon, Whole Moon, and Lundberg Family Farms all sampled new innovations for 2025.

The Protein Revolution

Protein in anything and everything is now table stakes as consumers — many of whom are on GLP-1 weight-loss medications requiring reduced-carb diets — look to increase their protein consumption. Ramen with 24 grams of protein? Immi has it. Organic matcha protein shake with 18 grams of protein? Greenhouse has it. Pretzels with 20 grams of plant-based protein? Lenny and Larry's has it. Prebiotics, probiotics, protein and gluten free — all in a breakfast bar? Munk Pack has that too.