EXCLUSIVE: Behind Target’s Wellness Push

Among Target's new health-forward products are exclusive Pioneer Pastures protein shakes and milk.
PG: How does Target cultivate its exclusive partnerships with brands and celebrities, and how did it bring wellness into the mix?
JC: Partnerships play a big role in creating the “Tar-zhay” magic. The key to our successful wellness strategy is rooted in exclusive partnerships, a curated, trend-driven assortment and a best-in-class shopping experience. Each of our partners brings something unique to Target and allows us to meet consumer needs in new and differentiated ways.
In doubling the number of new items in our wellness assortment with 2,000 items across categories, we’re excited to offer more than 600 exclusive-to-Target items and over half of the items under $10. Our assortment includes exclusive brands our shoppers love, like Ashley Tisdale’s Being Frenshe hair care and Blake Lively’s Blake Brown, as well as new, exclusive activewear and sporting good accessories from Blogilates, founded by Cassey Ho.
Within food and beverage, I’m most excited about our expanding functional and nonalcoholic beverage assortment, including our newly launched premium nonalcoholic beer BERO by Tom Holland. We are also offering more high-quality functional beverages that contain ingredients to provide health benefits beyond basic hydration, including exclusive-to-Target brands and items like Alex Cooper’s Unwell Hydration and Poppi prebiotic soda. Plus, we just launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Poppi to offer an on-trend, affordable assortment of loungewear and accessories – all under $30 and perfectly coordinated with the new, limited-time flavor: cream soda.
We’re also continuing to see shoppers look for protein products they can enjoy on the go, which is why we are bringing high-quality solutions like Good & Gather protein packs, new and exclusive Pioneer Pastures protein shakes and milk, and an expanded assortment of Chomps.
PG: What can we expect from Target in the wellness space going forward?
JC: We expect wellness to be a continued priority for our shoppers, and we’re excited about the newness we have coming in functional beverages, wellness tech, hair health, self-care and more to deliver upon their needs. I’m especially looking forward to the expansion of our flagship, No. 1-selling food and beverage owned brand, Good & Gather, the first Target owned brand to hit $4 billion. In 2025, we will introduce more than 250 new products, providing more ways for families to shop food without artificial flavors or sweeteners, synthetic colors, or high-fructose corn syrup, and at great prices.