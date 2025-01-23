EXCLUSIVE: Behind Target’s Wellness Push

To find out what inspired Target to prioritize its wellness offering by introducing more than 2,000 new items, Progressive Grocer connected with John Conlin, SVP of merchandising, food and beverage at the Minneapolis-based big-box retailer.

Progressive Grocer: Why did Target decide to “double down” on its wellness proposition?

John Conlin: Over the last few years since the pandemic, we know our consumers are looking at wellness in a new way – as a necessity versus a luxury. We’re seeing an increasing demand from them to shop for wellness-related items, with over half of Target shoppers making purchases in self-care categories. We are seeing this trend within food and beverage specifically, too: wellness items for food and beverage have outpaced that of the total Target food and beverage business. Additionally, our nonalcoholic business has grown fivefold since 2020 as consumers continue to shop for nonalcoholic beverages.

PG: What was the process like of developing new private-brand products for this strategy?

JC: Our only-at-Target owned brands are a key differentiator, offering consumers incredible value with an element of exclusivity, giving them more reasons to choose Target. As we developed our expanded wellness assortment, we leaned into the strength of our $30 billion portfolio of owned brands, including our $4 billion food and beverage brand Good & Gather and $1 billion activewear brand All in Motion.

At Target, innovation is a part of our DNA. To bring our owned food and beverage brands to life, our expert team of trend analysts, food scientists, product designers and sourcing managers continue to evolve the owned brand food and beverage assortment and ensure we’re producing world-class food brands and products that exceed expectations for taste, quality, innovation and value.

