United Supermarkets Launches New 28-Day Wellness Challenge

The challenge offers activities that help customers track their fitness and wellness progress, establish healthier eating and mindfulness habits, and improve overall nutrition. Each completed game or activity enters the customer into the campaign’s $500 grand prize. There’s also a wide range of content resources available to support Rewards! members, among them articles, quizzes, and dietitian-created videos to tell customers about new products and recipes.

“Health and wellness are an increasingly important marketing element in the supermarket channel, and programs like the 28-Day Challenge reflect that trend,” noted Rick Swinkels, CEO of New York-based TCC Global. “The team at TCC is honored to collaborate with United Supermarkets in the development of such an impactful campaign that can literally change customers’ lives for the better.”

Established 108 years ago, United Supermarkets LLC operates stores in 54 communities across Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company, United operates 99 retail grocery stores under the United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market banners, as well as 39 convenience stores under three the United Express, Market Street Express and Albertsons Market Express banners. United also includes ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc. As of Sept. 7, Albertsons operated 2,267 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.