Albertsons Marks Own Brand Month

As it ushers in January, Albertsons Cos. is celebrating Own Brands Month with an exclusive 25% off select private label products through the grocer’s for U loyalty program. This first-ever promotion of its kind at Albertsons showcases the variety and quality of its 67 own-brand product categories. The offer runs through Jan. 31.

Using the for U loyalty program, which is free and available to all customers at Albertsons banners, shoppers get 25% off in store or online when they spend $10 or more on participating items each week. There’s a limit of one transaction per week for the duration of the event. Among Albertsons’ exclusive own brands are Signature SELECT, Open Nature, Lucerne, O Organics, Overjoyed and Primo Taglio.

