Albertsons Marks Own Brand Month
Featured products include Pantry Staples (coffee, cereal, dry pasta, pasta sauces, jams, etc.); Frozen Favorites (pizza, vegetables, waffles, multi-serve meals, etc.); Fresh Picks (refrigerated chicken, packaged salads, organic vegetables, etc.); and Essentials (bath tissue, paper towels, sparkling water, snack nuts, etc.)
The promotion aims to highlight the value that Albertsons’ private label brands offer customers every day while making it easier than ever to save on household must-haves.
As of Sept. 7, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,267 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.