Albertsons Marks Own Brand Month

Retailer offering 25% off select private label products in January
As it ushers in January, Albertsons Cos. is celebrating Own Brands Month with an exclusive 25% off select private label products through the grocer’s for U loyalty program. This first-ever promotion of its kind at Albertsons showcases the variety and quality of its 67 own-brand product categories. The offer runs through Jan. 31. 

Using the for U loyalty program, which is free and available to all customers at Albertsons banners, shoppers get 25% off in store or online when they spend $10 or more on participating items each week. There’s a limit of one transaction per week for the duration of the event. Among Albertsons’ exclusive own brands are Signature SELECT, Open Nature, Lucerne, O Organics, Overjoyed and Primo Taglio.

Featured products include Pantry Staples (coffee, cereal, dry pasta, pasta sauces, jams, etc.);  Frozen Favorites (pizza, vegetables, waffles, multi-serve meals, etc.); Fresh Picks (refrigerated chicken, packaged salads, organic vegetables, etc.); and Essentials (bath tissue, paper towels, sparkling water, snack nuts, etc.)

The promotion aims to highlight the value that Albertsons’ private label brands offer customers every day while making it easier than ever to save on household must-haves.

As of Sept. 7, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,267 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

