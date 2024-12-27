Topco Reinvents Private Brands for Savvy Shoppers

Consumers today are focused on finding quality products at a strong value, and many have turned to retail private brands to meet this growing need.

Recognizing the opportunity to expand its own-brand product lines, Topco is in a unique position to help its 46 retail members provide their shoppers with storewide money-saving solutions that also offer quality and uniqueness.

Katie Waeltz, VP of center store category management and insights with Topco, shared her insight with Progressive Grocer's sister publication, Store Brands, on the changing private label marketplace and how Topco has evolved its efforts to meet the needs of consumers.

Store Brands: What is the current state of Topco’s private label business?

Katie Waeltz: There has been an elevated and added consumer appreciation for own brands. The days of a white box and a black label are gone, and own brands stand for value and quality. These are brands that have meaning and have a connection to shoppers, but it’s been a journey. The pandemic stressed the supply chain everywhere, and it provided an opportunity for own brands to shine with shoppers who perhaps in the past would never consider them.

Coming out of the pandemic, shoppers were presented with high inflation, and there was this push-pull between national brands and own brands. At Topco, we have been able to navigate those challenges and changes, and it has evolved the way we understand shopper behavior and the solutions we provide to our membership, enabling them to be competitive in the future.

SB: What steps can Topco take to compete with the ways national brands can push back to regain some of the shelf space they have lost to own brands?

KW: First and foremost, we compete by partnering together and aggregating to ensure that Topco members have high-quality solutions for their shoppers every day. Our sourcing teams are relentless in their pursuit of the best cost and are keenly aware of the commodity triggers that can bring cost down — and they champion those every day. We continue to innovate with new items, brands and solutions, of course, and we’re consistently recognized in the industry for excellence in innovation and design.

We also innovate in redefining solutions that we have provided to shoppers for years. We’ve been able to reposition our packaging to be more relevant to shoppers, focusing on the elements they value and highlighting those for easier decision-making at shelf.

Also, coming out of the pandemic, suppliers were hesitant to do shippers and displays — labor is expensive, and carrying inventory on displays can be challenging. So we shifted gears to say we still need these things, but not every day — some shippers and displays can be featured during key selling seasons only.