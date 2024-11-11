5 Habits of Gen Z Shoppers That Grocers Should Heed

A panel of young shoppers and leaders in the industry affirmed that they think of loyalty differently and are inspired by social media before and during their shopping journey.

How influential is TikTok, really, and do viral video snippets translate into sales? Are grocers well advised to focus on e-commerce to gain traction among younger shoppers?

At Progressive Grocer’s recent Grocery Impact event in Orlando, a panel comprised of students and young professionals shared their thoughts on what brands and retailers can do to earn their share of wallet, whether it’s an actual wallet or digital wallet.

The Nov. 6 session, “Generational Strategies in Grocery,” featured input from Aidan Paciorek, a senior in the acclaimed food marketing program at Western Michigan University (WMU); his fellow student, junior Avery Blackmer; and Chris Adamski, marketing analyst at Northeast Shared Services and one of Progressive Grocer’s GenNext winners. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Russell Zwanka, director of the food marketing program and professor of category management and food marketing at WMU.