Why Meijer’s CEO Keeps a Relentless Focus on His Customers

When it comes to mentorship, Keyes believes it’s absolutely critical to success for associates at all levels. “I don't think any of us would be here if we didn't have someone that raised their hand and said ‘I think this person could make a difference and I'm going to put my name on that and work with them,’” he said.

Anytime a new store leader is named, for example, Keyes shared that he meets with the individual to help them understand the company culture and what is expected of them. He also shares with them the impact they can have as a store leader and on the lives of the people they’re leading.

As demonstrated by former Meijer chairman Frederik Meijer, Keyes said one of his core beliefs as a leader is keeping a relentless focus on his customers. “He was always so excited to be with his customers, to hear from them, [to ask them] ‘How are we going to get better? How do we make this experience better?” Keyes said of Meijer.

Continued Keyes: “He was just relentless about it. And it wasn't because he was trying to drive the bottom line, it was because he was just so thankful for his customers.”

As for Meijer’s future, Keyes said new store formats introduced over the past six or seven years have been a source of great momentum. While the typical Meijer supercenter is around 200,000 square feet, its new prototype is 150,000 square feet. The retailer also has a small store that measures 30,000 to 40,000 square feet, as well as a new grocery store concept that just launched at 80,000 square feet.

Further, Keyes said the retailer is investing heavily in new stores, as well as remodels, and ensuring that its shopping experience is tailored to its customers. Technology and e-commerce are also important pieces of the puzzle for Meijer, including work on its core systems, replenishment systems, supply chain and more.

