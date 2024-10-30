 Skip to main content

NGA Industry Service Award Goes to Consultant Paul Adams

Honor bestowed during Exec Conference & Public Policy Summit
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
NGA Paul Adams Greg Ferrara NGA Industry Service Award Main Image
Paul Adams (right) accepts the NGA Industry Service Award from NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara.

The National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents the independent supermarket industry, presented Paul Adams, founder and CEO of Olathe, Kan.-based consultancy Paul Adams & Associates, with the NGA Industry Service Award during the trade organization’s Executive Conference and Public Policy Summit

“Paul is a longtime friend of NGA and many in our industry,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “He’s a passionate supporter of independent grocers and has helped countless companies across the country navigate complex issues and grow stronger. His years of service have contributed to better working relationships between retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers. Our industry, and family-owned grocers in particular, are stronger because of his contributions and selfless service. It’s my privilege to recognize him for all that he has done for our industry.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Adams started Paul Adams & Associates in 2002 after 20 years with the Fleming Cos., where his responsibilities included leading its retail learning center and coordinating the company’s retail account executive program. Paul Adams & Associates works with independent food retailers and distributors throughout the United States. 

Every year, the NGA Industry Service Award goes to an individual or company for their service to the food industry to foster better collaboration and understanding among retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers.

The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2% of the nation’s overall economy and responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members encompass retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.

More Grocery Industry News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds