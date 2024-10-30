NGA Industry Service Award Goes to Consultant Paul Adams

Adams started Paul Adams & Associates in 2002 after 20 years with the Fleming Cos., where his responsibilities included leading its retail learning center and coordinating the company’s retail account executive program. Paul Adams & Associates works with independent food retailers and distributors throughout the United States.

Every year, the NGA Industry Service Award goes to an individual or company for their service to the food industry to foster better collaboration and understanding among retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers.

The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2% of the nation’s overall economy and responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members encompass retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.