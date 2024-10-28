Wegmans, Publix Among Best Workplaces for Women

Publix is recognized on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women list in 2024.

Fortune has released its 2024 Best Workplaces for Women list, and several food retailers are being recognized for their workplace experiences.

The 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women aims to set standards for gender equity in the workplace by going beyond fair pay and promotions to create environments where women feel valued, seen and supported — a commitment that can be reflected in their bottom line.

According to Fortune, at these workplaces:

91% of women want to stay long-term.

90% of women give extra to get the job done.

Nearly 80% feel that their managers involve them in decisions.

Fortune's list is based on feedback about workplace experience collected from 1.3 million employees, of which nearly 600,000 were women at qualifying Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the United States.

Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets Inc. ranked at No. 30 in the large company category. The regional grocer was closely followed by Altoona, Pa.-based c-store operator Sheetz Inc., at No. 33. Additionally, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets Inc. ranked at No. 47.