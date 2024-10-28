Wegmans, Publix Among Best Workplaces for Women
“Publix is dedicated to creating an inclusive work culture where all associates feel valued,” said Publix VP of Associate Experience Marcy Benton. “When we embrace diversity, we help empower our associates to reach their full potential.”
Both Publix and Wegmans were recognized on last year’s list as well.
“Fortune congratulates the companies that made the cut for the Best Workplaces for Women,” said Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Based on survey responses of so many women nationwide, these companies clearly demonstrate they have created workplaces where many feel valued, supported and encouraged to do their best work.”
At winning workplaces, Fortune reports that:
- 81% of women feel that promotions go to those who best deserve them, a 62% higher than at typical workplaces.
- Nearly nine out of 10 women feel that everyone has an opportunity for special recognition, 54% higher than at typical workplaces.
- 87% of women find special meaning in their work, 55% higher than women at typical workplaces.
“Every person deserves to feel good about their work, be recognized for their contributions and feel supported in their professional development, no matter their gender,” added Michael C. Bush, CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Great Place To Work. “This should be the expectation, not the exception.”
To be considered for Fortune’s list, companies must employ at least 50 women, 20% of their nonexecutive managers must be women, and at least one of their c-suite executives must be a woman. Companies with 50 to 999 people are considered for the small and medium category; companies with 1,000 employees or more are considered for the large category.
Meanwhile, Progressive Grocer will honor leading female professionals in the grocery industry during Grocery Impact in Orlando, Fla. The publication will hold an awards gala on Nov. 8 for its 2024 Top Women in Grocery honorees.