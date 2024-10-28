 Skip to main content

Wegmans, Publix Among Best Workplaces for Women

Fortune’s annual list aims to set standards for gender equity
Publix
Publix is recognized on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women list in 2024.

Fortune has released its 2024 Best Workplaces for Women list, and several food retailers are being recognized for their workplace experiences.

The 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women aims to set standards for gender equity in the workplace by going beyond fair pay and promotions to create environments where women feel valued, seen and supported — a commitment that can be reflected in their bottom line.

According to Fortune, at these workplaces:

  • 91% of women want to stay long-term.
  • 90% of women give extra to get the job done.
  • Nearly 80% feel that their managers involve them in decisions.

Fortune's list is based on feedback about workplace experience collected from 1.3 million employees, of which nearly 600,000 were women at qualifying Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the United States.  

Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets Inc. ranked at No. 30 in the large company category. The regional grocer was closely followed by Altoona, Pa.-based c-store operator Sheetz Inc., at No. 33. Additionally, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets Inc. ranked at No. 47. 

“Publix is dedicated to creating an inclusive work culture where all associates feel valued,” said Publix VP of Associate Experience Marcy Benton. “When we embrace diversity, we help empower our associates to reach their full potential.”

Both Publix and Wegmans were recognized on last year’s list as well. 

“Fortune congratulates the companies that made the cut for the Best Workplaces for Women,” said Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Based on survey responses of so many women nationwide, these companies clearly demonstrate they have created workplaces where many feel valued, supported and encouraged to do their best work.”

At winning workplaces, Fortune reports that:

  • 81% of women feel that promotions go to those who best deserve them, a 62% higher than at typical workplaces.
  • Nearly nine out of 10 women feel that everyone has an opportunity for special recognition, 54% higher than at typical workplaces.
  • 87% of women find special meaning in their work, 55% higher than women at typical workplaces.

“Every person deserves to feel good about their work, be recognized for their contributions and feel supported in their professional development, no matter their gender,” added Michael C. Bush, CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Great Place To Work. “This should be the expectation, not the exception.”

To be considered for Fortune’s list, companies must employ at least 50 women, 20% of their nonexecutive managers must be women, and at least one of their c-suite executives must be a woman. Companies with 50 to 999 people are considered for the small and medium category; companies with 1,000 employees or more are considered for the large category. 

Meanwhile, Progressive Grocer will honor leading female professionals in the grocery industry during Grocery Impact in Orlando, Fla. The publication will hold an awards gala on Nov. 8 for its 2024 Top Women in Grocery honorees

