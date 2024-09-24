Inmar Announces 1st Chief Performance Officer

Inmar Intelligence has promoted Pia Ostos to chief performance officer. In this newly created role on the executive leadership team, she will oversee HR, marketing and communications functions to boost the company’s strategic initiatives in these areas.

Ostos – one of Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Top Women in Grocery winners in the senior-level executives category – was elevated from her previous position as VP and general manager of consumer packaged foods. She joined Inmar in 2020 as head of product marketing for the company’s financial management solutions.

She is also a mentor at Endeavor, a leading entrepreneurial organization, and her industry background includes 12 years in brand management with companies including Procter & Gamble, Hasbro and Wayfair. Ostos earned an MBA from Babson College and a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico.