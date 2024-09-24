Inmar Announces 1st Chief Performance Officer
“Pia has earned this next level leadership opportunity. In her time with Inmar and prior to that, Pia has demonstrated the ability to lead in ways that bring out the best in her teams which in turn helps us exceed customer expectations,” said Inmar CEO Spencer Baird. “Additionally, she will play an important role on our executive leadership team. As we more frequently strive to lead in ways that help our teams find an even better way, the team will benefit from Pia’s possibility-oriented mindset and the diverse experiences that she has learned through.”
Ostos said she is eager to be the first person in this position and to join Inmar’s c-suite. “I look forward to directing impact in new, meaningful ways, building our culture, and driving consistent business progress,” she said.