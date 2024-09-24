 Skip to main content

Inmar Announces 1st Chief Performance Officer

Former VP and 2024 PG TWIG Winner Pia Ostos tapped for pivotal position
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Pia Ostos
Pia Ostos

Inmar Intelligence has promoted Pia Ostos to chief performance officer. In this newly created role on the executive leadership team, she will oversee HR, marketing and communications functions to boost the company’s strategic initiatives in these areas.

Ostos – one of Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Top Women in Grocery winners in the senior-level executives category – was elevated from her previous position as VP and general manager of consumer packaged foods. She joined Inmar in 2020 as head of product marketing for the company’s financial management solutions. 

She is also a mentor at Endeavor, a leading entrepreneurial organization, and her industry background includes 12 years in brand management with companies including Procter & Gamble, Hasbro and Wayfair. Ostos earned an MBA from Babson College and a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico. 

“Pia has earned this next level leadership opportunity. In her time with Inmar and prior to that, Pia has demonstrated the ability to lead in ways that bring out the best in her teams which in turn helps us exceed customer expectations,” said Inmar CEO Spencer Baird. “Additionally, she will play an important role on our executive leadership team. As we more frequently strive to lead in ways that help our teams find an even better way, the team will benefit from Pia’s possibility-oriented mindset and the diverse experiences that she has learned through.”

Ostos said she is eager to be the first person in this position and to join Inmar’s c-suite. “I look forward to directing impact in new, meaningful ways, building our culture, and driving consistent business progress,” she said. 

