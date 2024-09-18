Acosta Group Rounding Out Exec Team

On the heels of its formal acquistion of CROSSMARK in July, Acosta Group is integrating and accelerating growth strategies through an expanded leadership team. The company announced a round of key appointments across its businesses.

Mark Rahiya is joining the company in a newly-created position of group VP, omnichannel sales and services. His background includes more than 25 years of retail sales, supply chain, tech and innovation experience at Coca-Cola North America, where he was chief supply chain officer, chief retailer sales officer, chief commercial officer and SVP of operations, among other roles. He reports directly to President and CEO Brian Wynne.

Acosta also promoted longtime Acosta leader Darian Pickett to chief global client officer. He joined Acosta in 1991 and will leverage that depth and breadth of experience to provide strategic counsel to Acosta Group’s core clients around the world.