Acosta Group Rounding Out Exec Team

Company announces key new hires, promotions to support and guide global growth
Lynn Petrak
Mark Rahiya

On the heels of its formal acquistion of CROSSMARK in July, Acosta Group is integrating and accelerating growth strategies through an expanded leadership team. The company announced a round of key appointments across its businesses.

Mark Rahiya is joining the company in a newly-created position of group VP, omnichannel sales and services. His background includes more than 25 years of retail sales, supply chain, tech and innovation experience at Coca-Cola North America, where he was chief supply chain officer, chief retailer sales officer, chief commercial officer and SVP of operations, among other roles. He reports directly to President and CEO Brian Wynne. 

Acosta also promoted longtime Acosta leader Darian Pickett to chief global client officer. He joined Acosta in 1991 and will leverage that depth and breadth of experience to provide strategic counsel to Acosta Group’s core clients around the world. 

ACOSTA execs
L to R: Darian Pickett, Ashley Roehm, Jami McDermid, Lisa Koth

Additionally, Acosta announced that Ashley Roehm has been elevated to president of Acosta Sales from her most recent position as chief sales officer. She joined the business in 2023 and has overseen the large-format business for clients such as Kroger. Roehm’s 20-year industry background includes a sales and planning leadership role at Clorox.

With CROSSMARK under the Acosta umbrella, Jami McDermid will continue as CROSSMARK president. She was promoted to that job in 2017, a year after she joined the business as chief client officer. Previously, she was chief business transformation officer at MillerCoors.

Meanwhile, the company appointed Lisa Koth as chief strategy officer and EVP for Acosta Europe, following the company's acquisition of the UK-based Dee Set Group. She has been with Acosta since 2021 and was promoted to SVP and chief strategy officer in 2022, a role in which she helped steer the acquisition of CROSSMARK and Product Connections.

“These appointments reflect our strategic focus on growth and delivering tailored services and solutions for our clients and customers,” said Wynne. “Together, these leaders will ensure we are well-positioned to achieve future success for our clients, customers, and the company overall.”

Based in Jacksonville, Fla., Acosta Group is comprised of Acosta, ActionLink, CORE Foodservice, CROSSMARK, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services, and Product Connections.

