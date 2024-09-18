Acosta Group Rounding Out Exec Team

L to R: Darian Pickett, Ashley Roehm, Jami McDermid, Lisa Koth
Additionally, Acosta announced that Ashley Roehm has been elevated to president of Acosta Sales from her most recent position as chief sales officer. She joined the business in 2023 and has overseen the large-format business for clients such as Kroger. Roehm’s 20-year industry background includes a sales and planning leadership role at Clorox.
With CROSSMARK under the Acosta umbrella, Jami McDermid will continue as CROSSMARK president. She was promoted to that job in 2017, a year after she joined the business as chief client officer. Previously, she was chief business transformation officer at MillerCoors.
Meanwhile, the company appointed Lisa Koth as chief strategy officer and EVP for Acosta Europe, following the company's acquisition of the UK-based Dee Set Group. She has been with Acosta since 2021 and was promoted to SVP and chief strategy officer in 2022, a role in which she helped steer the acquisition of CROSSMARK and Product Connections.
“These appointments reflect our strategic focus on growth and delivering tailored services and solutions for our clients and customers,” said Wynne. “Together, these leaders will ensure we are well-positioned to achieve future success for our clients, customers, and the company overall.”
Based in Jacksonville, Fla., Acosta Group is comprised of Acosta, ActionLink, CORE Foodservice, CROSSMARK, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services, and Product Connections.