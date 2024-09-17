Festival Foods Exec Honored as Wisconsin's Grocer of the Year

Randy Munns, EVP and COO of Festival Foods (center), was awarded Grocer of the Year by the Wisconsin Grocers Association.

The Wisconsin Grocers Association (WGA) has bestowed the honor of 2024 Grocer of the Year upon Festival Foods EVP and Chief Operating Officer Randy Munns. The award recognizes lifetime achievement and exceptional leadership within the grocery industry, and according to Festival Foods, Munns has been a driving force behind the growth and success of the company.

“Under his strategic leadership, the 78-year-old, family- and employee-owned company will have 42 stores operating throughout Wisconsin by the end of 2024,” the company shared. “His ability to collaborate with multiple generations of leadership has been central in fostering strong, long-term partnerships.”

Additionally, Munns has helped cultivate a family-like culture at Festival Foods that champions respect, personal connections and associate development.

“We are proud to honor Randy Munns as the Wisconsin Grocers Association’s Grocer of the Year,” said WGA President/CEO Mike Semmann. “His dedication to providing exceptional service, commitment to his community and leadership within the industry sets a high standard for others to follow. Randy understands what it means to be a successful, community-focused grocer and is an outstanding advocate for his team. We are thrilled to celebrate his contributions to both Festival Foods and our state’s grocery industry.”

Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 40 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.