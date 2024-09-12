NFRA Reveals 2024 Golden Penguin Award Winners

A total of 140 Golden Penguin Awards will be presented by NFRA across three promotional periods, highlighting the industry's commitment to innovation and consumer engagement.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has unveiled the winners of its 2024 Golden Penguin Awards, which honor outstanding marketing and merchandising in the frozen and refrigerated food categories. Entries are judged by a panel of marketing professionals assessing creativity, clarity and effectiveness during these promotional months. The winning entries and campaigns feature measurable results and innovative approaches carried out in March, June, and July.

A total of 140 awards will be presented for the three promotional periods, highlighting the industry's commitment to innovation and consumer engagement. This year, NFRA will bestow 29 Gold and 23 Silver Penguins for March Frozen Food Month, 28 Gold and 26 Silver for June Dairy Month, and 15 Gold and 19 Silver for Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties.

“This is where the top of the top are recognized,” said Tricia Greyshock, president and CEO of Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA. “From large-scale national campaigns to inventive local promotions, each entry reflects the dedication and creativity that make our industry thrive.”