 Skip to main content

NFRA Reveals 2024 Golden Penguin Award Winners

Org recognizes creative marketing and merchandising in frozen, refrigerated categories
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
NFRA Golden Penguin Main Image
A total of 140 Golden Penguin Awards will be presented by NFRA across three promotional periods, highlighting the industry's commitment to innovation and consumer engagement.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has unveiled the winners of its 2024 Golden Penguin Awards, which honor outstanding marketing and merchandising in the frozen and refrigerated food categories. Entries are judged by a panel of marketing professionals assessing creativity, clarity and effectiveness during these promotional months. The winning entries and campaigns feature measurable results and innovative approaches carried out in March, June, and July. 

A total of 140 awards will be presented for the three promotional periods, highlighting the industry's commitment to innovation and consumer engagement. This year, NFRA will bestow 29 Gold and 23 Silver Penguins for March Frozen Food Month, 28 Gold and 26 Silver for June Dairy Month, and 15 Gold and 19 Silver for Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties. 

“This is where the top of the top are recognized,” said Tricia Greyshock, president and CEO of Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA. “From large-scale national campaigns to inventive local promotions, each entry reflects the dedication and creativity that make our industry thrive.” 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The Golden Penguin Awards feature various categories, offering various opportunities for participation: In-Store Display, In-Store Event, Community Involvement, Social Media Campaign, Private Brand Campaign, Retail Dietitian Wellness Program, and Overall Marketing Campaign (with subcategories for Retailer, Wholesaler, Manufacturer, Sales Agent, and Local Association). The Gold honorees will receive their awards at the NFRA Convention, scheduled for Oct. 5-8 in National Harbor, Md. At the Golden Penguin Awards Luncheon on Oct. 8, the highest-scoring entries in each Overall Marketing Campaign subcategory will be revealed as this year’s Top Marketers.

“The Golden Penguin Awards are more than just peer recognition; they’re a showcase of innovative best practices that drive our industry forward,” continued Greyshock, who was recently named a 2024 Progressive Grocery Top Woman in Grocery in the Senior-Level Executives category. “We look forward to celebrating these achievements that inspire excellence in frozen and refrigerated foods marketing and merchandising.” 

NFRA, a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated food industry, sponsors national promotions ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July). 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds