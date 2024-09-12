NFRA Reveals 2024 Golden Penguin Award Winners
The Golden Penguin Awards feature various categories, offering various opportunities for participation: In-Store Display, In-Store Event, Community Involvement, Social Media Campaign, Private Brand Campaign, Retail Dietitian Wellness Program, and Overall Marketing Campaign (with subcategories for Retailer, Wholesaler, Manufacturer, Sales Agent, and Local Association). The Gold honorees will receive their awards at the NFRA Convention, scheduled for Oct. 5-8 in National Harbor, Md. At the Golden Penguin Awards Luncheon on Oct. 8, the highest-scoring entries in each Overall Marketing Campaign subcategory will be revealed as this year’s Top Marketers.
“The Golden Penguin Awards are more than just peer recognition; they’re a showcase of innovative best practices that drive our industry forward,” continued Greyshock, who was recently named a 2024 Progressive Grocery Top Woman in Grocery in the Senior-Level Executives category. “We look forward to celebrating these achievements that inspire excellence in frozen and refrigerated foods marketing and merchandising.”
NFRA, a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated food industry, sponsors national promotions ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July).