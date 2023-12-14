Price Chopper/Market 32 Snags NFRA Top Marketer Award

During Frozen Food Month, Price Chopper/Market 32 launched a multifaceted marketing and merchandising campaign, Frozen Food Frenzy, which has won a Golden Penguin Award and was recognized as the Top Marketer in the Retail category.

Price Chopper/Market 32 has been named the Top Marketer in the Retail category by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) for the grocer’s March Frozen Food Month promotion. The award was presented at the NFRA convention in San Diego this past October. Price Chopper/Market 32 was selected from six Golden Penguin Award winners comprising regional and national grocery chains.

During Frozen Food Month, Price Chopper/Market 32 launched a multifaceted marketing and merchandising campaign, Frozen Food Frenzy. The omnichannel effort promoted both the trial of new frozen items and freezer loading of favorite items with communications in-store, in print, and online via the grocer’s e-commerce and digital loyalty platforms.

As a result, frozen food sales increases outpaced overall store sales by 250 basis points, and digital engagement increased substantially, with site traffic up threefold and open rates on topical emails surpassing 50%. Frozen food product suppliers that took part in the promotion saw a cumulative sales increase of 15% on featured products.

“This was a true 360-degree marketing effort made possible through the close collaboration of multiple departments at Price Chopper/Market 32,” noted Sean Weiss, VP of marketing at Price Chopper/Market 32. “From marketing to merchandising to operations, supply chain and IT, I’m proud of the work our teammates did to bring this campaign to life for our customers. And the customers really loved it!”

Price Chopper/Market 32 managed the campaign in conjunction with two longtime marketing partners, tcc Global and SparkShoppe. Amsterdam-based tcc Global, which manages the grocer’s loyalty platform, created the Daily SurPrize digital game with the Frozen Food Frenzy theme. Customers who registered online or via the mobile app could play once a day by wiping away digital “condensation” from a virtual freezer window. This mobile-optimized game then revealed a range of prizes, including exclusive digital coupons for discounts off frozen food items, free sweepstakes entries, AdvantEdge Rewards points and other prizes, with the top prize of 50,000 AdvantEdge Rewards points (a $500 value).

SparkShoppe, a Clifton Park, N.Y.-based shopper and digital marketing company, managed the shopper marketing sales and overall execution of the campaign, serving as the liaison between Price Chopper/Market 32 and the consumer packaged goods companies that participated in the program.

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 associates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.