Northeast Grocery Promotes John Persons to COO

Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets LLC, has named Tops President John Persons its COO. In his new role, Persons will oversee both the Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets operating companies, as well as the merchandising and marketing functions of Northeast Shared Services, a subsidiary of NGI providing services to both operating companies. He will report directly to NGI CEO Frank Curci. Ron Ferri, a 34-year Tops veteran, will succeed Persons as Tops president.

During Persons’ 39 years at Tops, he has overseen such functions as operations, merchandising, sales and marketing, real estate, information technology, and organizational strategy, culminating in his appointment as president in 2015.

Ferri, who had previously been EVP, operations and distribution at Tops since 2016, began his career at the company as a produce clerk in 1989 and has held many store-level and executive management positions over the ensuing years.

Additionally, Mike Miller has become chief administrative officer (CAO), after previous stints as SVP, human resources and EVP, human resources and administration at Northeast Shared Services. In his new role, Miller will lead the human resources, legal, government affairs, corporate communications, public relations and risk management functions, as well as guiding merger integration.