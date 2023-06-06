Tops Pennsylvania Stores to Undergo Large-Scale Renovations

After renovating a slew of stores in upstate New York, Tops Friendly Markets is now setting its sights on its Pennsylvania locations. The grocer has revealed a significant capital investment of over $6 million into five Pennsylvania stores, representing more than 225,000 square feet of store space serving customers at locations in Erie, Waterford, Union City and Meadville. The large-scale renovation efforts will refresh the store experience and create expanded space for additional fresh food and produce options across the store locations.

Among the substantial enhancements to be made, a new fuel station will be built at the Tops location at 712 West 38th Street in Erie, and new beer and wine options will be added to the store at 1702 East 38th Street in Erie.

However, with the area's major renovations and reinvestment, the company has decided to close its location at 1520 West 26th Street in Erie when the store’s lease expires this summer. This store and fuel station will cease operations at 6 p.m. on June 23.

“Closing a store is always a difficult decision,” said Ron Ferri, EVP of operations and distribution for Tops Markets. “The expiration of the lease combined with the proximity of other Tops locations as well as the new amenities we’ll now be able to add at those locations all factored into the decision. We are offering all affected associates positions at nearby stores.”

Meanwhile, at the five locations where renovations are already underway, the stores will be refreshed from top to bottom with new exterior paint, an enhanced facade and refreshed landscaping. New décor, energy-efficient lighting and state-of-the-art self-checkouts will greet shoppers inside. Expanded fresh-food areas will provide more produce options, including local and organic selections. The bakeries will offer a larger selection of custom cakes and pastries while the deli and carry-out café areas will provide more on-the-go items and affordable restaurant-style options.

Ferri said these significant investments will elevate the customer experience and provide easier access to fresh foods. “At Tops, we constantly evaluate the best ways to serve our local customers and reinvest into our communities. These latest enhancements will help make life a little easier for shoppers by focusing on affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options and a wider selection of products.”

Renovations at the two Erie locations along with the store at 230 South High Street in Waterford are scheduled to be completed in the coming weeks, with reopening set for June 25. The Union City and Meadville locations will see renovations conclude in late summer or early fall.

In nearby New York state, Tops has completed its renovations of over 30 stores that also emphasized a better fresh experience. Among the locations recently remodeled include Hamlin, Tonawanda and Avon.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.