02/27/2023

Tops Unveils $2.5M Renovated Store in Upstate New York

Project marks the 30th remodeled store with a renewed focus on fresh departments
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Tops N.Y. Butcher
Tops North Tonawanda store will offer custom cut meats by real butchers.

Tops Friendly Markets will celebrate the grand reopening of its Tonawanda, N.Y., store on Feb. 28 following a $2.5 million renovation project. This marks the 30th store updated as part of Tops' renovation plans to update its stores with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.

Located at 301 Meadow Drive North, the more than 58,000-square-foot store offers an enlarged fresh perimeter with updated décor, expanded assortment of products and new, enhanced services. The expanded produce area features items of the season including fresh cut veggies, fruit, and trays, carefully selected, washed, cut, and prepared for quick and easy ready-to-serve convenience. Tops partners with over 500 local produce and dairy farmers including several neighbors in western New York. It also supports products grown by New York farmers who adhere to the New York State Grown and Certified program’s requirements, which includes verification of safe food handling practices and participation in environmental sustainability programs.

The store touts an expanded deli with cheeses and specialty items, and a carry out café area with sandwiches, signature pizzas, extensive prepared salad varieties, and other grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

Tops' bakery offers more freshly baked breads, pastries, cakes and fried donuts, along with gluten-free items from Vin-Chet’s, a local Western New York bakery. Throughout the store, shoppers will see an increase of antibiotic-free meat, plant-based options, sustainable seafood selections and freshly prepared sushi, along with a larger selection of certified organic and gluten-free offerings that are fully integrated in aisle.

An expanded section of the store is also dedicated to healthy hydration, including waters, teas, mixers and various sparkling waters.

“When it comes to freshness, convenience and variety, you'll find everything here at your newly remodeled North Tonawanda store,” commented Sam Qureshi, store manager. “With inspiring products including a wider selection of domestic and imported cheeses, a brew market, healthy hydration selection, custom cut meats by real butchers, and even a new slushy machine, guests are sure to enjoy all we have to offer.”

Tops N.Y. Bakery
Tops bakery offers an expanded assortment of freshly baked breads, pastries, cakes and fried donuts.

Other updates include new exterior paint with refreshed awnings, landscaping, energy efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out, a Citizen Bank, remodeled pharmacy, solar powered efficiencies, expanded state-of-the-art self-checkouts and renovated restrooms.

Located just north of Buffalo, the Tonawanda store offers the surrounding community convenient shopping via Tops Grocery Pick-up and Delivery and Shop+Scan app that lets consumers bag as they go. Shoppers can also take advantage of catering services.

During its grand reopening celebration on Feb. 28, shoppers will have the chance to win prizes like $1,000 in Tops gift cards for food and fuel, a Bison’s family four-pack, or a night on the town courtesy of Remington Tavern and Riviera Theatre.

The North Tonawanda Tops store will be making $1,000 donations to each of the following local groups as a thank you for their support of the community:

  • American Legion Stephen Sikora Post No 1322
  • Boys and Girls Club of the Northtowns
  • Community Missions - Canal View Residence
  • North Tonawanda City School District
  • North Tonawanda Fire Department
  • North Tonawanda Inter-Church Food Pantry
  • North Tonawanda Police Department
  • North Tonawanda Youth, Parks and Recreation Department

Tops recently completed a $1.4 million remodel project at its Avon, N.Y., store in January.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

