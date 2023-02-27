Tops Unveils $2.5M Renovated Store in Upstate New York

Tops Friendly Markets will celebrate the grand reopening of its Tonawanda, N.Y., store on Feb. 28 following a $2.5 million renovation project. This marks the 30th store updated as part of Tops' renovation plans to update its stores with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.

Located at 301 Meadow Drive North, the more than 58,000-square-foot store offers an enlarged fresh perimeter with updated décor, expanded assortment of products and new, enhanced services. The expanded produce area features items of the season including fresh cut veggies, fruit, and trays, carefully selected, washed, cut, and prepared for quick and easy ready-to-serve convenience. Tops partners with over 500 local produce and dairy farmers including several neighbors in western New York. It also supports products grown by New York farmers who adhere to the New York State Grown and Certified program’s requirements, which includes verification of safe food handling practices and participation in environmental sustainability programs.

The store touts an expanded deli with cheeses and specialty items, and a carry out café area with sandwiches, signature pizzas, extensive prepared salad varieties, and other grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

Tops' bakery offers more freshly baked breads, pastries, cakes and fried donuts, along with gluten-free items from Vin-Chet’s, a local Western New York bakery. Throughout the store, shoppers will see an increase of antibiotic-free meat, plant-based options, sustainable seafood selections and freshly prepared sushi, along with a larger selection of certified organic and gluten-free offerings that are fully integrated in aisle.

An expanded section of the store is also dedicated to healthy hydration, including waters, teas, mixers and various sparkling waters.