Tops Completes Pricey Renovation in Upstate New York

As part of an ongoing series of store refreshes, Tops Friendly Markets is set to welcome shoppers back to its renovated location in Canandaigua, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of the state. The 57,000-square-foot store is celebrating its grand reopening on Dec. 13.

This is a $1.8 million improvement, as Tops has sought to improve the customer experience with an expanded product assortment, larger fresh perimeter, enhanced services and modern décor. From an aesthetic standpoint, the Canandaigua store features new flooring, LED lighting, updated landscaping, renovated restrooms and a sleek interior design, along with more parking spaces for veterans.

Many departments got a facelift and added merchandising space. The expanded produce area now includes an array of fresh-cut vegetables, fruits, and trays and goods from local farmers. Likewise, the deli is bigger and carries more premium and specialty items and prepared food options, while the in-store bakery has a wider variety of fresh baked goods and includes gluten-free items from a local bakery.

Shoppers can take advantage of pickup and delivery at this location, with door-to-door service in as little as one hour. During the hectic holiday season, Tops is offering online ordering and pickup of appetizers, entrees, custom trays and desserts.

“When it comes to freshness, convenience and variety, you'll find everything here at your newly remodeled Canandaigua store and with all of the inspiring products including a wider selection of domestic and imported cheeses, an expanded floral department, healthy hydration selection, custom cut meats by real butchers, guests are sure to enjoy all we have to offer,” remarked Sean Grant, the store manager.

To mark the grand reopening, Tops is giving away prizes, including gift cards for food and fuel, a getaway to a nearby ski resort and a family night pack. The retailer also announced donations to several area nonprofit groups, including the American Legion, school district, county sheriff’s department, fire department, Salvation Army and more.

This is the 28th updated store for Tops. Earlier this fall, the retailer welcomed shoppers to refreshed stores in Rochester, N.Y., and Cheektowga, N.Y.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.