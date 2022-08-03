Tops Completes $2.7M Renovation in New York

Tops Friendly Markets will celebrate the grand re-opening of its Cheektowaga, N.Y., store on Aug. 9 after undergoing a $2.7 million renovation. This marks its 25th location to be recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.

The 80,542-square-foot Cheektowaga store has been updated from top to bottom for a contemporary experience that includes new exterior paint with decorative awnings, landscaping, energy-efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out, solar-powered efficiencies, new flooring, expanded state-of-the-art self-checkouts, renovated restrooms, and new interior décor.

In the expanded perimeter section, shoppers can choose items from more than 500 local produce and dairy farmers, including western New York neighbors such as Eden Valley, Breezy Hill, Richmond and Lamb Farms. Tops is also a proud supporter of product grown by New York state farmers who adhere to the New York State Grown and Certified program’s requirements, which include verification of safe food-handling practices and participation in environmental sustainability programs.

The expanded deli and carryout café areas feature sandwiches, signature pizzas, extensive prepared salad varieties, and other grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

Located at 3865 Union Road, the Cheektowaga store also carries more antibiotic-free meat, plant-based options and sustainable seafood selections, along with a larger selection of certified-organic and gluten-free offerings that are fully integrated in aisle. To enable shoppers to stay hydrated, there's an expanded section dedicated to healthy hydration, including waters, teas, mixers and sparkling waters, with many imported varieties.

“When it comes to freshness, convenience and variety, you'll find everything here at your newly remodeled Cheektowaga store and with all of the inspiring products, including a wider selection of domestic and imported cheeses, ACE fresh prepared sushi, healthy hydration, custom-cut meats by real butchers, and an expanded floral department, guests are sure to enjoy all we have to offer,” said Cheektowaga Store Manager Camille Cottrell.

For added convenience, the store offers Tops Grocery Pick Up and Delivery, and shoppers can also use the retailer's Shop+Scan app, which lets them bag as they go. For family celebrations, holiday, and special events, shoppers can order appetizers, entrees, custom trays and desserts online for pickup in store.

Tops will cut the ribbon on Cheektowaga's multimillion-dollar renovation project at 10:30 am on Aug. 9. The grand reopening celebration will give shoppers the chance to win prizes like $1,000 in Tops gift cards for food and fuel, four tickets to the Bills-versus-Minnesota game on Nov. 13, and dinner for two with local chef Darian Bryan at The Plating Society.

Other remodeled stores that Tops has completed in New York include a $2.75 million renovation in Dunkirk and a $1.5 million renovation in Medina. Earlier this year, Tops completed an overhaul of its largest location in the Empire State, a 120,000-square-foot store in Amherst.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of thetop food and consumables retailers in North America.