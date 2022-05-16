89th annual report
The PG 100: Ranking Top Food Retailers in North America

Annual ranking to serve as definitive guide to the 100 largest retailers of food and consumables
A New Era of Transformative Growth: Progressive Grocer’s 89th Annual Report

In 2021, the combined sales of the companies on The PG 100 increased 11% to $2,275 trillion, compared with $2,112 trillion in 2020. Many of these companies were challenged by continued COVID-related tumult, while others benefited from consumers flocking back to foodservice counters and those retailers offering discounts on skyrocketing fuel prices. The past year also saw lots of activity in the mergers-and-acquisitions space, and this is reflected in The PG 100 as well.

Raley’s Supermarkets acquired Bashas’ Family of Stores, creating a new western superchain worthy of being included in Progressive Grocer’s Top Regionals report in 2022. Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets LLC also merged, while Bodega Latina Corp., a subsidiary of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, bought Smart & Final Holdings Inc. from Apollo Global Management. C&S Wholesale Grocers purchased Piggly Wiggly Midwest, as well as 12 Tops Markets stores that it re-bannered as Grand Union (remember that chain?).

To develop the Annual Report and The PG 100, Progressive Grocer relies on public and private sources, independent research, and proven forecasting techniques. The result is an analysis and annual ranking intended to serve as the definitive guide to the 100 largest retailers of food and consumables in North America, including companies based in Canada and Mexico that may have operations in the United States, and U.S. companies that operate north and south of U.S. borders.

The PG 100

Rank

Company

Fiscal Year
End Sales
(In Millions of $ U.S.)

Prior Year

% Change

Store Count

Top Executives

1

Walmart U.S.

 $393,247

 $369,963

6.29%

4,742

John Furner, President and CEO

2

Amazon (Online and physical stores)

 $239,150

 $213,573

11.98%

662

Andrew R. Jassy, CEO

3

Costco (U.S.)

 $141,398

 $122,142

15.77%

564

Craig Jelinek, President and CEO

4

The Kroger Co.

 $137,888

 $132,498

4.07%

2,726

Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO

5

Walgreens Boots Alliance (U.S retail)

 $112,005

 $107,701

4.00%

8,965

Rosalind Brewer, CEO

6

Target

 $106,005

 $93,561

13.30%

1,926

Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO

7

CVS Health

 $100,105

 $91,198

9.77%

9,939

Karen Lynch, President and CEO

8

Sam’s Club (U.S.)

 $73,556

 $63,910

15.09%

600

Kathryn McLay, President and CEO

9

Albertsons Cos.

 $71,887

 $69,690

3.15%

2,278

Vivek Sankaran, President and CEO

10

Ahold Delhaize USA

 $53,699

 $51,838

3.59%

2,048

Kevin Holt, CEO

11

Loblaw Cos. Ltd.

 $52,269

 $51,859

0.79%

2,439

Galen Weston, Executive Chairman

12

Publix Super Markets

 $47,997

 $44,864

6.98%

1,293

Randall T. Jones Sr., CEO

13

7-Eleven Inc(U.S. only)

 $41,034

 $17,801

130.52%

12,973

Joe DePinto, CEO

14

Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica

 $35,964

 $32,642

10.18%

2,755

Guilherme Loureiro, President and CEO

15

Dollar General

 $34,200

 $33,746

1.35%

18,130

Todd Vasos, Chairman and CEO

16

H-E-B

 $34,000

 $31,800

6.92%

420

Charles Butt, Chairman and CEO

17

C&S Wholesale Grocers

 $33,022

 $31,450

5.00%

7,700

Bob Palmer, CEO

18

Alimentation Couche-Tard (U.S., Circle K)

 $31,128

 $37,843

-17.74%

7,076

Brian Hannasch, President and CEO

19

Costco (Canada)

 $27,298

 $24,434

11.72%

105

Pierre Riel, EVP/COO, Costco International

20

Meijer Inc.

 $25,457

 $24,157

5.38%

258

Rick Keyes, President and CEO

21

Rite Aid

 $24,568

 $24,043

2.18%

2,451

Heyward Donigan, President and CEO

22

Empire Company Ltd(Sobeys)

 $22,394

 $21,063

6.32%

1,547

Michael Medline, President and CEO

23

Walmart Canada

 $21,773

 $19,991

8.91%

408

Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO

24

Aldi U.S.

 $18,200

 $17,056

6.71%

2166

Jason Hart, CEO

25

Wakefern Food Corp.

 $17,800

 $18,300

-2.73%

362

Joe Colalillo, Chairman and CEO

26

BJ’s Wholesale Club

 $16,306

 $15,096

8.02%

226

Bob Eddy, President and CEO

27

Trader Joe’s Co.

 $14,900

 $14,100

5.67%

530

Dan Bane, Chairman and CEO

28

Metro (Canada)

 $14,486

 $13,453

7.68%

1,612

Eric R. La Fleche, President and CEO

29

Dollar Tree  (Including Family Dollar)

 $13,922

 $13,265

4.95%

16,077

Michael Witynski, President and CEO

30

Hy-Vee Food Stores Inc.

 $12,300

 $11,150

10.31%

285

Randy Edeker, Chairman and CEO

31

EG America (C-stores)

 $12,254

 $11,425

7.26%

1,698

George Fournier, President

32

Wawa

 $11,900

 $10,568

12.60%

965

Chris Gheysens, President and CEO

33

QuikTrip Corp.

 $11,300

 $10,709

5.52%

922

Chet Cadieux, CEO

34

Wegmans Food Markets Inc.

 $11,200

 $10,695

4.72%

106

Colleen Wegman, President and CEO

35

Associated Wholesale Grocers

 $10,812

 $10,634

1.67%

3,200

Dave Smith, President and CEO

36

Giant Eagle Inc.

 $10,600

 $9,850

7.61%

488

Laura Karet, CEO

37

Casey's

 $9,907

 $9,175

7.98%

2,365

Darren Rebelez, CEO

38

RaceTrac

 $9,600

 $9,350

2.67%

552

Max McBrayer, CEO

39

Southeastern Grocers LLC

 $9,600

 $8,033

19.51%

419

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO

40

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (U.S. and Mexico)

 $9,483

 $7,275

30.35%

579

Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia, CEO

41

SpartanNash Co.

 $8,900

 $9,348

-4.79%

156

Tony Sarsam, President and CEO

42

Costco (Mexico)

 $8,895

 $8,180

8.74%

39

Jaime Gonzalez, SVP/Country Mgr. Mexico

43

Soriana

 $8,206

 $7,618

7.72%

810

Ricardo Martin Bringas, CEO

44

Northeast Grocery Inc.

 $8,120

 $7,594

6.93%

293

Frank Curci, Chairman and CEO

45

WinCo Foods Inc.

 $8,100

 $7,795

3.91%

131

Grant Haag, CEO

46

ARKO Corp.

 $7,417

 $4,010

84.96%

1,406

Ari Kotler, President and CEO

47

Sheetz Inc.

$7,200

$5,600

28.57%

630

Joseph Sheetz, CEO

48

Raley’s Supermarkets

 $6,750

 $6,356

6.20%

242

Keith Knopf, President and CEO

49

United Natural Foods Inc(Independent sales only)

 $6,638

 $6,699

-0.91%

N/A

Steven Spinner, Chairman and CEO

50

HelloFresh

 $6,527

 $4,053

61.04%

0

Dominik Richter, CEO

51

Demoulas Super Markets Inc(Market Basket)

 $6,200

 $5,600

10.71%

87

Arthur Demoulas, President and CEO

52

Big Lots

 $6,150

 $6,199

-0.79%

1,431

Bruce Thorn, President and CEO

53

Sprouts Farmers Market

 $6,099

 $6,468

-5.71%

374

Jack Sinclair, CEO

54

Alimentation Couche-Tard
(Canada, Couche-Tard)

 $6,085

 $6,739

-9.70%

2111

Brian Hannasch, President and CEO

55

The Save Mart Cos.

 $5,600

 $5,250

6.67%

204

Nicole Pesco, CEO

56

H-E-B(Mexico)

 $5,300

 $5,184

2.24%

71

Fernando Martinez, Director General

57

Save-On-Foods

 $5,289

 $5,142

2.86%

181

Darrell Jones, President

58

Ingles Markets Inc.

 $4,988

 $4,610

8.20%

198

James Lanning, President and CEO

59

Stater Bros. Markets

 $4,700

 $5,119

-8.19%

170

Pete Van Helden, CEO

60

Save-A-Lot/Onex Corp.

 $4,700

 $4,175

12.57%

900

Leon Bergmann, CEO

61

Weis Markets

 $4,224

 $4,112

2.72%

196

Jonathan Weis, Chairman, President and CEO

62

Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA)

 $4,000

 $3,900

2.56%

177

Bill Moore, Director and CEO

63

Brookshire Grocery Co.

 $3,800

 $3,714

2.32%

180

Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO

64

Schnuck Markets Inc.

 $3,600

 $3,450

4.35%

112

Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO

65

Alex Lee Inc(Lowes Foods)

 $3,500

 $3,350

4.48%

80

Brian George, President and CEO

66

Dollarama

 $3,430

 $3,150

8.89%

1,421

Neil Rossy, President and CEO

67

Brookshire Brothers

 $3,400

 $2,759

23.23%

150

John Alston, President and CEO

68

K-VA-T Food Stores Inc(Food City)

 $3,100

 $2,968

4.45%

136

Steven C. Smith, CEO

69

Key Food Stores Cooperative

 $3,100

 $2,700

14.81%

265

Dean Janeway, CEO

70

Grocery Outlet Inc.

 $3,079

 $3,134

-1.75%

415

Eric Lindberg, CEO

71

99 Cents Only

 $2,935

 $2,700

8.70%

391

Barry Feld, CEO

72

Houchens Industries Inc.

 $2,890

 $2,400

20.42%

425

Dion Houchins, Chairman and CEO

73

Associated Food Stores

 $2,800

 $2,620

6.87%

403

Robert Obray, President and CEO

74

Giant Tiger (Canada)

 $2,515

 $2,350

7.02%

260

Paul Wood, President and COO

75

Big Y Foods Inc.

 $2,500

 $2,466

1.38%

84

Charles D’Amour, President and CEO

76

Bozzuto’s Inc (Wholesale)

 $2,400

 $2,300

4.35%

N/A

Michael Bozzuto, President and CEO

77

Fareway Stores Inc.

 $2,345

 $2,166

8.26%

129

Reynolds Cramer, President and CEO

78

The Fresh Market

 $2,100

 $1,887

11.29%

159

Jason Potter, CEO

79

Gopuff

 $2,000

 $1,000

100.00%

0

Yakir Gola, Co-Founder and CEO

80

Woodman's Food Markets Inc.

 $1,800

 $1,519

18.50%

19

Phil Woodman, President

81

H Mart

 $1,800

 $ 1,455

23.71%

99

Il Yeon Kwon, Founder and CEO

82

Coborn’s Inc.

 $1,623

 $1,511

7.41%

120

Chris Coborn, President and CEO

83

Rouse Enterprises LLC

 $1,600

 $1,387

15.36%

65

Donny Rouse, CEO

84

Lowe's Pay-N-Save Inc.

 $1,590

 $1,464

8.61%

146

Roger Lowe Jr., CEO

85

Marc Glassman Inc.

 $1,530

 $1,353

13.08%

61

Marc Glassman, Chairman

86

Village Supermarket

 $1,512

 $1,458

3.70%

29

Robert Sumas, CEO

87

Vallarta Supermarkets

 $ 1,498

 $ 1,311

14.26%

52

Enrique Gonzalez Jr., President and CEO

88

99 Ranch

 $1,387

 $1,299

6.77%

54

Alice Chen, CEO

89

Lidl U.S.

 $1,275

 $1,025

24.39%

170

Michal Lagunionek, President and CEO

90

Sedano’s Supermarkets

 $1,254

 $1,135

10.48%

35

Agustin Herran, President and CEO

91

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

 $1,204

 $1,007

19.56%

70

Gerald Melville, President

92

La Michoacana Meat Market

 $1,200

 $1,155

3.90%

130

Rafael Ortega, President

93

Festival Foods

 $1,100

 $940

17.02%

39

Mark Skogen, CEO

94

Superior Grocers

 $1,075

 $965

11.40%

47

Mimi Song, President and CEO

95

Natural Grocers by
Vitamin Cottage

 $ 1,055

 $1,036

1.83%

162

Kemper Isley, Chairman, Director
and Co-President

96

Northgate Gonzalez Market

 $845

 $711

18.85%

41

Miguel Gonzalez Reynoso, President and CEO

97

Farmacias Benavides

 $ 43

 $699

6.29%

1,165

Macedonio Garza Hernandez, CEO

98

Patel Brothers

 $576

 $307

87.62%

54

Talashi Patel, Co-Founder

99

Blue Apron

 $470

 $461

1.95%

0

Linda Kozlowski, CEO

100

M&M Food Market

 $452

 $420

7.62%

315

Andy O'Brien, CEO

 Total

 $2,275,651

 

11.00%

 

 

 

