The PG 100: Ranking Top Food Retailers in North America

In 2021, the combined sales of the companies on The PG 100 increased 11% to $2,275 trillion, compared with $2,112 trillion in 2020. Many of these companies were challenged by continued COVID-related tumult, while others benefited from consumers flocking back to foodservice counters and those retailers offering discounts on skyrocketing fuel prices. The past year also saw lots of activity in the mergers-and-acquisitions space, and this is reflected in The PG 100 as well.

Raley’s Supermarkets acquired Bashas’ Family of Stores, creating a new western superchain worthy of being included in Progressive Grocer’s Top Regionals report in 2022. Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets LLC also merged, while Bodega Latina Corp., a subsidiary of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, bought Smart & Final Holdings Inc. from Apollo Global Management. C&S Wholesale Grocers purchased Piggly Wiggly Midwest, as well as 12 Tops Markets stores that it re-bannered as Grand Union (remember that chain?).

To develop the Annual Report and The PG 100, Progressive Grocer relies on public and private sources, independent research, and proven forecasting techniques. The result is an analysis and annual ranking intended to serve as the definitive guide to the 100 largest retailers of food and consumables in North America, including companies based in Canada and Mexico that may have operations in the United States, and U.S. companies that operate north and south of U.S. borders.

The PG 100