The PG 100: Ranking Top Food Retailers in North America
In 2021, the combined sales of the companies on The PG 100 increased 11% to $2,275 trillion, compared with $2,112 trillion in 2020. Many of these companies were challenged by continued COVID-related tumult, while others benefited from consumers flocking back to foodservice counters and those retailers offering discounts on skyrocketing fuel prices. The past year also saw lots of activity in the mergers-and-acquisitions space, and this is reflected in The PG 100 as well.
Raley’s Supermarkets acquired Bashas’ Family of Stores, creating a new western superchain worthy of being included in Progressive Grocer’s Top Regionals report in 2022. Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets LLC also merged, while Bodega Latina Corp., a subsidiary of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, bought Smart & Final Holdings Inc. from Apollo Global Management. C&S Wholesale Grocers purchased Piggly Wiggly Midwest, as well as 12 Tops Markets stores that it re-bannered as Grand Union (remember that chain?).
To develop the Annual Report and The PG 100, Progressive Grocer relies on public and private sources, independent research, and proven forecasting techniques. The result is an analysis and annual ranking intended to serve as the definitive guide to the 100 largest retailers of food and consumables in North America, including companies based in Canada and Mexico that may have operations in the United States, and U.S. companies that operate north and south of U.S. borders.
The PG 100
Rank
Company
Fiscal Year
Prior Year
% Change
Store Count
Top Executives
1
$393,247
$369,963
6.29%
4,742
John Furner, President and CEO
2
Amazon (Online and physical stores)
$239,150
$213,573
11.98%
662
Andrew R. Jassy, CEO
3
Costco (U.S.)
$141,398
$122,142
15.77%
564
Craig Jelinek, President and CEO
4
$137,888
$132,498
4.07%
2,726
Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO
5
Walgreens Boots Alliance (U.S retail)
$112,005
$107,701
4.00%
8,965
Rosalind Brewer, CEO
6
$106,005
$93,561
13.30%
1,926
Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO
7
$100,105
$91,198
9.77%
9,939
Karen Lynch, President and CEO
8
Sam’s Club (U.S.)
$73,556
$63,910
15.09%
600
Kathryn McLay, President and CEO
9
$71,887
$69,690
3.15%
2,278
Vivek Sankaran, President and CEO
10
$53,699
$51,838
3.59%
2,048
Kevin Holt, CEO
11
$52,269
$51,859
0.79%
2,439
Galen Weston, Executive Chairman
12
$47,997
$44,864
6.98%
1,293
Randall T. Jones Sr., CEO
13
7-Eleven Inc. (U.S. only)
$41,034
$17,801
130.52%
12,973
Joe DePinto, CEO
14
$35,964
$32,642
10.18%
2,755
Guilherme Loureiro, President and CEO
15
$34,200
$33,746
1.35%
18,130
Todd Vasos, Chairman and CEO
16
$34,000
$31,800
6.92%
420
Charles Butt, Chairman and CEO
17
$33,022
$31,450
5.00%
7,700
Bob Palmer, CEO
18
Alimentation Couche-Tard (U.S., Circle K)
$31,128
$37,843
-17.74%
7,076
Brian Hannasch, President and CEO
19
Costco (Canada)
$27,298
$24,434
11.72%
105
Pierre Riel, EVP/COO, Costco International
20
$25,457
$24,157
5.38%
258
Rick Keyes, President and CEO
21
$24,568
$24,043
2.18%
2,451
Heyward Donigan, President and CEO
22
Empire Company Ltd. (Sobeys)
$22,394
$21,063
6.32%
1,547
Michael Medline, President and CEO
23
$21,773
$19,991
8.91%
408
Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO
24
$18,200
$17,056
6.71%
2166
Jason Hart, CEO
25
$17,800
$18,300
-2.73%
362
Joe Colalillo, Chairman and CEO
26
$16,306
$15,096
8.02%
226
Bob Eddy, President and CEO
27
$14,900
$14,100
5.67%
530
Dan Bane, Chairman and CEO
28
Metro (Canada)
$14,486
$13,453
7.68%
1,612
Eric R. La Fleche, President and CEO
29
Dollar Tree (Including Family Dollar)
$13,922
$13,265
4.95%
16,077
Michael Witynski, President and CEO
30
$12,300
$11,150
10.31%
285
Randy Edeker, Chairman and CEO
31
EG America (C-stores)
$12,254
$11,425
7.26%
1,698
George Fournier, President
32
$11,900
$10,568
12.60%
965
Chris Gheysens, President and CEO
33
$11,300
$10,709
5.52%
922
Chet Cadieux, CEO
34
$11,200
$10,695
4.72%
106
Colleen Wegman, President and CEO
35
$10,812
$10,634
1.67%
3,200
Dave Smith, President and CEO
36
$10,600
$9,850
7.61%
488
Laura Karet, CEO
37
$9,907
$9,175
7.98%
2,365
Darren Rebelez, CEO
38
$9,600
$9,350
2.67%
552
Max McBrayer, CEO
39
$9,600
$8,033
19.51%
419
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO
40
Grupo Comercial Chedraui (U.S. and Mexico)
$9,483
$7,275
30.35%
579
Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia, CEO
41
$8,900
$9,348
-4.79%
156
Tony Sarsam, President and CEO
42
Costco (Mexico)
$8,895
$8,180
8.74%
39
Jaime Gonzalez, SVP/Country Mgr. Mexico
43
$8,206
$7,618
7.72%
810
Ricardo Martin Bringas, CEO
44
$8,120
$7,594
6.93%
293
Frank Curci, Chairman and CEO
45
$8,100
$7,795
3.91%
131
Grant Haag, CEO
46
$7,417
$4,010
84.96%
1,406
Ari Kotler, President and CEO
47
$7,200
$5,600
28.57%
630
Joseph Sheetz, CEO
48
$6,750
$6,356
6.20%
242
Keith Knopf, President and CEO
49
United Natural Foods Inc. (Independent sales only)
$6,638
$6,699
-0.91%
N/A
Steven Spinner, Chairman and CEO
50
$6,527
$4,053
61.04%
0
Dominik Richter, CEO
51
Demoulas Super Markets Inc. (Market Basket)
$6,200
$5,600
10.71%
87
Arthur Demoulas, President and CEO
52
$6,150
$6,199
-0.79%
1,431
Bruce Thorn, President and CEO
53
$6,099
$6,468
-5.71%
374
Jack Sinclair, CEO
54
Alimentation Couche-Tard
$6,085
$6,739
-9.70%
2111
Brian Hannasch, President and CEO
55
$5,600
$5,250
6.67%
204
Nicole Pesco, CEO
56
H-E-B(Mexico)
$5,300
$5,184
2.24%
71
Fernando Martinez, Director General
57
$5,289
$5,142
2.86%
181
Darrell Jones, President
58
$4,988
$4,610
8.20%
198
James Lanning, President and CEO
59
$4,700
$5,119
-8.19%
170
Pete Van Helden, CEO
60
$4,700
$4,175
12.57%
900
Leon Bergmann, CEO
61
$4,224
$4,112
2.72%
196
Jonathan Weis, Chairman, President and CEO
62
Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA)
$4,000
$3,900
2.56%
177
Bill Moore, Director and CEO
63
$3,800
$3,714
2.32%
180
Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO
64
$3,600
$3,450
4.35%
112
Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO
65
Alex Lee Inc. (Lowes Foods)
$3,500
$3,350
4.48%
80
Brian George, President and CEO
66
$3,430
$3,150
8.89%
1,421
Neil Rossy, President and CEO
67
$3,400
$2,759
23.23%
150
John Alston, President and CEO
68
K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. (Food City)
$3,100
$2,968
4.45%
136
Steven C. Smith, CEO
69
$3,100
$2,700
14.81%
265
Dean Janeway, CEO
70
$3,079
$3,134
-1.75%
415
Eric Lindberg, CEO
71
$2,935
$2,700
8.70%
391
Barry Feld, CEO
72
$2,890
$2,400
20.42%
425
Dion Houchins, Chairman and CEO
73
$2,800
$2,620
6.87%
403
Robert Obray, President and CEO
74
Giant Tiger (Canada)
$2,515
$2,350
7.02%
260
Paul Wood, President and COO
75
$2,500
$2,466
1.38%
84
Charles D’Amour, President and CEO
76
Bozzuto’s Inc (Wholesale)
$2,400
$2,300
4.35%
N/A
Michael Bozzuto, President and CEO
77
$2,345
$2,166
8.26%
129
Reynolds Cramer, President and CEO
78
$2,100
$1,887
11.29%
159
Jason Potter, CEO
79
$2,000
$1,000
100.00%
0
Yakir Gola, Co-Founder and CEO
80
$1,800
$1,519
18.50%
19
Phil Woodman, President
81
$1,800
$ 1,455
23.71%
99
Il Yeon Kwon, Founder and CEO
82
$1,623
$1,511
7.41%
120
Chris Coborn, President and CEO
83
$1,600
$1,387
15.36%
65
Donny Rouse, CEO
84
$1,590
$1,464
8.61%
146
Roger Lowe Jr., CEO
85
$1,530
$1,353
13.08%
61
Marc Glassman, Chairman
86
$1,512
$1,458
3.70%
29
Robert Sumas, CEO
87
$ 1,498
$ 1,311
14.26%
52
Enrique Gonzalez Jr., President and CEO
88
$1,387
$1,299
6.77%
54
Alice Chen, CEO
89
$1,275
$1,025
24.39%
170
Michal Lagunionek, President and CEO
90
$1,254
$1,135
10.48%
35
Agustin Herran, President and CEO
91
$1,204
$1,007
19.56%
70
Gerald Melville, President
92
$1,200
$1,155
3.90%
130
Rafael Ortega, President
93
$1,100
$940
17.02%
39
Mark Skogen, CEO
94
$1,075
$965
11.40%
47
Mimi Song, President and CEO
95
$ 1,055
$1,036
1.83%
162
Kemper Isley, Chairman, Director
96
$845
$711
18.85%
41
Miguel Gonzalez Reynoso, President and CEO
97
$ 43
$699
6.29%
1,165
Macedonio Garza Hernandez, CEO
98
$576
$307
87.62%
54
Talashi Patel, Co-Founder
99
$470
$461
1.95%
0
Linda Kozlowski, CEO
100
$452
$420
7.62%
315
Andy O'Brien, CEO
Total
$2,275,651
11.00%