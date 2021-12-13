2022 Innovation Outlook: Grocery Gets a Tech Upgrade

Mention the word “innovation” in grocery, and the first thought that comes to mind is technology. There isn’t an aspect of food retailing that hasn’t been touched by technology, from how products are grown, harvested, transported, packaged, merchandised and marketed, to how stores operate, are integrated digitally and leverage data to optimize decision-making.

Progressive Grocer’s annual Innovation Outlook offers a practical look at the pervasive impact of technology as well as overarching consumer trends. “Practical” is the key word. By design, this isn’t an exercise in futurism to look at how grocers will operate in the metaverse — whatever that is — or to predict when digital currencies displace dollars and autonomous vehicles and robotics rule the retail landscape.

While each of these things have long-term implications, PG took a more constructive, near-term approach in developing our Innovation Outlook. We focused on what’s in front of the industry right now, as in 2022. We isolated eight broad areas where innovation is occurring on multiple dimensions. These are areas where, over the course of 2021, we witnessed profound change and expect more change in the coming year. The grocery industry is transforming in profound ways in the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence: Retail is a data-driven industry and grows more so every day. However, as data sets grow larger and legacy systems obstruct the execution of strategies, a key determinant of success in 2022 will be the ability to unify data sources and apply AI to make optimal decisions.

Ethical Eating: Americans have embraced this concept in a big way. Whether it’s the consumption of plant-based products, humanely raised conventional proteins or fair-trade certified goods, a fundamental shift in shopper behavior is intensifying. Retailers and brands will need to appeal to shoppers in new, authentic ways, backed by transparency, to drive shopper trust.

Foodservice at Retail: Restaurants have come roaring back, but grocers have innovation on their side. Quality and affordability are strengths, too, especially amid rampant inflation. The biggest opportunity is to more effectively integrate prepared foods into e-commerce platforms to grow sales with shoppers who are already digitally engaged.

Retail Operations: Signing bonuses and pay increases became the norm in 2021 for front-line employees in stores and fulfillment centers, but now what? Increased labor costs have altered the expense structure of retailers that are employing new strategies to increase employee productivity while leveraging technology in new ways.

Shopper Engagement: Targeting shoppers has never been easier due to an abundance of data, but it’s also becoming increasingly challenging due to evolving privacy regulations. Data stewardship and privacy matter to consumers — and federal regulators — which is why retail media will be the hottest space in marketing in 2022.

Store Experience: Traffic has rebounded at stores, but ensuring that it sticks around requires new ways of thinking about the store experience. New technologies and innovative partnerships will re-energize physical spaces in ways that make them magical as opposed to less worse.

Supply Chain: It’s a broad topic and innovation abounds, but one area of huge impact in the coming year involves advances in middle- and last-mile transportation of goods, and the fulfillment of orders. Autonomous pilot programs are advancing and new business models are gaining steam to disrupt traditional supply chain approaches.

Sustainability: The focus on sustainability is getting stronger and more expansive. This was evident from the volume and creativity of entries in PG’s inaugural Impact Awards program earlier this year. Retailers and CPG companies in 2022 will deepen existing commitments and find new areas of their operations to view through the lens of sustainability.

As retailers look to executive strategies in each of these innovation areas, they’ll be doing so in a marketplace of quickly evolving shopper expectations. As recent research from PG revealed, shopper expectations continue to increase and grow more expansive, thanks to technology, changing demographics, unprecedented access to information, and shifting views of the role of business. In “The New Age of Elevated Expectations,” we looked at the attitudes and behaviors of those ages 18 to 34 who are entering their prime household formation and peak spending years.

They expect more from the companies with which they do business. That’s going to require an unprecedented level of innovation in 2022, and beyond.

1. Artificial Intelligence

The origins of retail as a data-driven industry can be traced to the advent of point-of-sale scanning more than 30 years ago. That’s when retailers first turned on the spigot of Big Data and two things happened: There was the euphoria of having accurate sales information, combined with the realization that effectively leveraging the data was an immense challenge due to unsophisticated systems.

The data seemed overwhelming at the time, so early use cases were crude exception-based approaches to identify item and category sales trends for underperformance to take corrective action. Large retailers would boast of data warehouse capacities in terms of terabytes. As sources of data from all types have grown exponentially, the unit of measurement has shifted to petabytes (1,000 terabytes), and exabytes (1,000 petabytes) have entered the conversation, too.

This explosion of data is happening on two fronts: There’s the structured kind that comes from retailers’ operations or those of trading partners, and then there’s the unstructured kind, most commonly emanating from social media or user-generated content. Both types are extremely valuable, but deriving actionable information from incomprehensibly large data sets has outstripped the capabilities of humans.

That’s why 2022 will be the year of AI in grocery. Retailers are discovering the breadth of use cases where the power of AI can be put to use against large data sets to inform strategic decisions. Some obvious examples are in demand forecasting, where AI can produce the perfect order, in theory, by incorporating assumptions about the effectiveness of pricing and promotion strategies. Insights from other data sets can be incorporated, too, such as social media, which can have a bearing on demand and consequently feed into supply chain considerations, order quantities and lead times.

Other use cases revolve around connected devices and have implications for food safety, equipment maintenance and shrink reduction. Connected devices throughout stores, whether on the shelf edge, in the frozen aisle or prepared food area, can gather valuable information. However, without an AI engine to make sense of the volume, the data is essentially worthless. It’s the difference between knowing a freezer is about to fail or only discovering it’s failed when the ice cream has melted.

AI will also play a huge role in 2022 in optimizing marketing. As more retailers enter the retail media world and larger operators grow more sophisticated, AI will help with targeting and real-time optimization of campaigns to individual shoppers.

These things are now happening selectively with market leaders, but 2022 will be the year in which AI is adopted more broadly by the grocery industry.

2. Ethical Eating

As shoppers are becoming more aware of where their food comes from, they’re pushing for food manufacturers and even retailers to align with their own values with regard to sourcing. A good example of this is in the red-hot plant-based food space, which is seeing an impressive influx of new products across all categories. In 2020, U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods continued to climb by double digits, increasing 27% to $7 billion, the Plant Based Foods Association and The Good Food Institute found, noting that this growth was consistent across the country.

Advocacy groups like PETA are even getting in on the act: The organization’s recent ThanksVegan promotion urged consumers to go meatless for Turkey Day, citing grocers with robust plant-based holiday offerings and recipe ideas.

Further, according to a recent study from The NPD Group, plant-based dairy and meat alternatives are forecast to grow through 2024, driven almost entirely by Millennials and Gen Zs, who are selecting such products not only because of their healthy halo, but also because of these demographics’ abiding concerns regarding sustainability and animal welfare. How widespread are those last two convictions? Deloitte research uncovered that 70% of the 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18-70 that it surveyed last July agreed with the idea that plant-based food is more environmentally sustainable than fresh meat, while 65% agreed that the treatment of animals informs their interest in plant-based meat alternatives.

As Millennials’ and Gen Zs’ interest in plant-based dairy and meat alternatives reaches beyond burgers and almond milk to various meat, poultry or seafood analogs; flavor profiles; and formats, NPD identified additional plant-based opportunities in the frozen, shelf-stable, indulgent and snack categories.

As for new plant-based proteins, this past September, San Diego food tech company Plantible Foods raised $21.5 million to expand the production of lemna, more commonly known as duckweed, which emulates the functional characteristics of widely used animal-based proteins and enables food companies to match the taste and texture of animal-based products with a more sustainable plant-based ingredient.

Emerging ethical considerations of consumers that should also be on manufacturers’ and grocers’ radar are protecting endangered pollinators through policies enacted across both retail stores and supply chains; foods produced by regenerative agriculture, which employs practices aimed at reversing climate change; and upcycled items, which are made from ingredients that are byproducts of other processes.