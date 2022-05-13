Top Women in Grocery Videos

Coming Soon

There’s an important conversation happening right now around women leadership in grocery and what it looks like when organizations fully embrace diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Hosted by Gina Acosta, Editor-in-Chief of Progressive Grocer, the Top Women in Grocery Video series aims to further that conversation by highlighting how women are making a difference in this industry.

Progressive Grocer's monthly video series talks to top women leaders working in grocery retail, consumer goods, and solution provider companies about the paradigm shifts happening in grocery, and how they are navigating them all. The Top Women in Grocery series discusses the unique yet universal challenges that women in the grocery industry face — and are overcoming. Listen in to women tell their stories about how their companies are supporting women’s leadership initiatives and meaningfully measuring the outcomes of those efforts.

Join Gina and her guests as they gather around the Top Women in Grocery table to consider all the complexities and realities of women’s leadership in this essential industry of grocery.

Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery program started 16 years ago and has become the premiere awards program that recognizes female leadership. Every year, the awards program honors leadership and the efforts of outstanding women from the retail, supplier and service provider community. To view 2021’s class of winners, click here.