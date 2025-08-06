How Vallarta Keeps Customers (and Community) Engaged

Lizette Gomez, director of marketing at Santa Clarita, Calif.-based Vallarta Supermarkets, joins the TWIG Podcast to talk community marketing, in-store advertising, mentorship and more.

As one of the forces behind Vallarta’s corporate and social responsibility efforts, Lizette brings together storytelling and collaboration to connect brands with audiences in powerful ways.

One way the ethnic grocer enhances customer experience is working with influencers to get the name and brand out to the public. “They've been, very helpful in helping us achieve that,” Lizette says. “We're always trying new things, whether it's sustainability or charitable giving.”

Vallarta is also trying new things in terms of products. “We have extremely talented culinary people that work with us. They're so creative,” she says. “I can tell you, we're gonna have an Ube line. It’s different, right? As creative as I can be, never would have thought about that.”

Another area of innovation is ready-to-cook offerings. The grocer is currently experimenting with meat marinades, offering such varieties as Peruvian and Korean blends.

“We're also having a pumpkin spice line because it's pumpkin-spice-everything in September,” she adds. “And that one's fun because there's like a pumpkin spice tamal.”

But it's not all about sales. “The company genuinely likes community stuff, which is why they invest so much in community activities," says Lizette. "And even my coworkers too, they are so involved and they all care. When we give a little back, it does something to our hearts. But it does something to the customer too. We're not just saying, ‘hey, we're gonna take your money.’ No, we're really here for you.”

Watch complete episode to find out more about Vallarta’s community marketing as well at its efforts in integrating digital and physical experiences plus the importance of mentorship.