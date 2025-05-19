The PG 100: Annual Ranking of Top Food Retailers

Progressive Grocer has released its highly anticipated list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, otherwise known as The PG 100.

While the top-ranked companies haven’t changed much from last year, the 2025 list does show some notable changes elsewhere.

The biggest upward climb was achieved by Heritage Grocers Group, which went from No. 90 to No. 75. The Hispanic and ethnic food retailer was most likely able to make the jump due to energized new leadership and expansion efforts.

However, other ethnic grocers didn't fare as well. Vallarta Supermarkets dropped down four spots, from No. 81 to No. 85' Sedano's Supermarkets slid from No. 93 to No. 97; 99 Ranch Market fell from No. 85 to No. 88; and La Michoacana declined four spots, from No. 88 to No. 92.

Elsewhere in this year's ranking, improvements were made by Dollar General, climbing from No. 20 to No. 16; Trader Joe's moving from No. 33 to No. 29; Wakefern Food Corp. jumping four spots, from No. 31 to No. 27; Northeast Grocery rising three positions, from No. 49 to No. 46; and KeHE Distributors going from No. 51 to No. 47.

Companies that took a tumble on the latest PG 100 include Loblaw Cos. Ltd., falling four spots, from No. 10 to No. 14; Couche-Tard dropping from No. 47 to No. 51; Giant Tiger declining three positions, from No. 75 to No. 78; Woodman's Markets sliding from No. 77 to No. 80; Village Super Market descending four spots, from No. 78 to No. 82; Pay & Save sinking five spots, from No. 82 to No. 87; and Marc's Stores dropping from No. 80 to No. 84.

The biggest plunge on this year's list was Fresh Thyme Market, which plummeted from the No. 86 position to No. 96.

Canadian frozen food retail chain M&M Food Market and discounter Big Lots Inc., the latter of which filed for bankruptcy in September 2024, both dropped off this year's top 100 list.