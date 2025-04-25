 Skip to main content
Sponsored Content

Webinar: The Next Big Things in Grocery 2025

4/25/2025

REGISTER NOW

Thursday, May 22, 2025 2:00 PM EDT

Do you think you know the biggest themes reshaping the grocery industry in 2025? Test your knowledge by joining Progressive Grocer and Oracle for a discussion of the hottest topics on the minds of grocery executives, freshly revealed in Progressive Grocer’s 92nd Annual Report. With grocery retailers facing persistent economic uncertainty, unpredictable consumer behavior, and a fierce competitive landscape, this session will unpack what’s working, what’s changing, and where the biggest opportunities lie, including:

  • How grocers are balancing pragmatism and personalization in today’s uncertain market
  • Loyalty is being redefined through tailored offers, tech-driven personalization, and signature services
  • Dive into the renewed focus on in-store experience as a key competitive advantage
  • Understand the strategic growth of private label brands and community-focused initiatives like events and health services
  • See how retailers are innovating within existing footprints while building stronger customer connections across all channels

Speakers

PG_Oracle_AR_Webinar_Speakers_Paul_Gina_Bridget_Lynn_Emily_Beth_0525

REGISTER NOW!

 


In Partnership with:

Oraclelogo

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds