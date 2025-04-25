Sponsored Content
Webinar: The Next Big Things in Grocery 2025
REGISTER NOW
Thursday, May 22, 2025 2:00 PM EDT
Do you think you know the biggest themes reshaping the grocery industry in 2025? Test your knowledge by joining Progressive Grocer and Oracle for a discussion of the hottest topics on the minds of grocery executives, freshly revealed in Progressive Grocer’s 92nd Annual Report. With grocery retailers facing persistent economic uncertainty, unpredictable consumer behavior, and a fierce competitive landscape, this session will unpack what’s working, what’s changing, and where the biggest opportunities lie, including:
- How grocers are balancing pragmatism and personalization in today’s uncertain market
- Loyalty is being redefined through tailored offers, tech-driven personalization, and signature services
- Dive into the renewed focus on in-store experience as a key competitive advantage
- Understand the strategic growth of private label brands and community-focused initiatives like events and health services
- See how retailers are innovating within existing footprints while building stronger customer connections across all channels
Speakers
REGISTER NOW!
In Partnership with: