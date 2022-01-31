event calendar
01/31/2022

Event Calendar

What’s happening in and around grocery in 2022
By Progressive Grocer Staff

 

February

6-8

Winter Fancy Food Show 2022
Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
More info: https://www.specialtyfood.com/shows-events/winter-fancy-food-show/

15-16

Food Processing Expo
Sacramento Convention Center, Sacramento, Calif.
More info: https://www.foodprocessingexpo.org/

19-22

AFFI-Con
Hyatt Regency Dallas, Texas
More info: https://affi.org/affi-con/

20-23

Link: The Retail Supply Chain Conference
Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine, Texas
More info: https://www.rila.org/conferences/retail-supply-chain-conference

20-23

Refrigerated Foods Association 41st Annual Conference and Exhibition
Ritz-Carlton Resort, Amelia Island, Fla.
More info: https://www.refrigeratedfoods.org/rfa-conference-registration

27-1

The NGA Show
Caesar’s Forum Convention Center, Las Vegas
More info: https://www.nationalgrocers.org/events/2022-nga-show/

 

March

8-12

Natural Products Expo West
Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif.
More info: https://www.expowest.com/en/home.html

13-15

Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America
Boston Convention and Exposition Center, Mass.
For more info: https://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america/

22-23

Western Michigan Food Marketing Conference
DeVos Place Convention Center, Grand Rapids, Mich.
For more info: https://wmich.edu/foodmarketing/fmc/

