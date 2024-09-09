Big Lots Files for Bankruptcy, Agrees to Be Acquired by Investment Firm

During and after its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process and acquisition by Nexus Capital Management LP, Big Lots will continue to welcome customers at its stores and online.

Closeout retailer Big Lots Inc. has entered into a sale agreement with an affiliate of investment firm Nexus Capital Management LP, under which Nexus has agreed to acquire substantially all of the company’s assets and ongoing business operations. To ease the transaction, Big Lots, along with each of its subsidiaries, has initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. During and after this process, the retailer will continue to welcome customers at its stores and online.

“We are proud of the work we do every day across Big Lots to provide our customers with unmistakable value and exceptional savings, as well as building stronger communities through our philanthropic efforts,” said Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn. “The actions we are taking today will enable us to move forward with new owners who believe in our business and provide financial stability, while we optimize our operational footprint, accelerate improvement in our performance and deliver on our promise to be the leader in extreme value.”

Added Thorn: “We appreciate the tremendous loyalty of our customers, and our core purpose of helping them ‘Live BIG and Save LOTS’ has never been stronger. As we move through this process, we remain committed to offering extreme bargains, enabling easy shopping in our stores and online, and providing an outstanding customer experience. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our associates who remain focused on delivering the best service possible for our valued customers, and we deeply appreciate the partnership of our vendors as we start a new chapter for our business.”

“We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Big Lots and help return this iconic brand to its status as America’s leading extreme-value retailer,” noted Evan Glucoft, managing director of Los Angeles-based Nexus. “The Big Lots business has incredible potential, and we are confident that its greatest days are ahead.”