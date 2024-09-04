Rite Aid Now a Private Company After Emerging From Bankruptcy

Under this new organization, CFO Matt Schroeder has been elevated to the CEO position. Schroeder, who has worked in various roles at Rite Aid since joining the company in 2000, is taking the reins from Stein. “I am honored to lead Rite Aid on its journey as we continue serving our customers and communities,” Schroeder asserted. “Thanks to the dedication of the entire organization, we are beginning our next phase as a transformed company. I see Rite Aid’s remarkable potential, and I look forward to working with the team as we remain committed to our purpose of helping our customers achieve whole health for life.”

Added Stein: “It has been a privilege to serve as CEO and CRO of Rite Aid alongside the best team in the business. I am proud of what we accomplished in strengthening the company’s foundation and believe Rite Aid is well-positioned for future success. I look forward to supporting Matt as he transitions into the CEO role.”

This summer, Rite Aid closed all of its brick-and-mortar locations in Michigan and also announced a major pullback in the state of Ohio.

Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates approximately 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.