Meijer Opens 2nd Full-Service Pharmacy Inside a Corewell Health Hospital

The 3,100-square-foot pharmacy offers over-the-counter products typically requested by hospital staff, patients and their families, as well as comprehensive services, including immunizations. In addition, the pharmacy features:

Meds to Beds discharge coordination, which ensures that necessary medications are delivered to a patient's bed before they leave the hospital.

Meijer Specialty Pharmacy services, which provide specialty medications as well as additional care for patients living with certain chronic conditions.

Compounding, which ensures that prescriptions are specifically tailored to patients' needs.

"This new pharmacy is an integral part of the hospital, and its convenience will enhance the experience for our patients, visitors and employees," said Dr. Alejandro Quiroga, president, Corewell Health in West Michigan. "Meijer continues to be an exceptional community partner, and we appreciate their retail and pharmacy expertise in this newly expanded partnership."

Corewell Health is a not-for-profit health system that provides health care and coverage with an team of 65,000-plus people — including more than 12,000 physicians and advanced-practice providers and more than 15,500 nurses providing care and services in 21 hospitals, 300-plus outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities.

The new pharmacy, which is owned and operated by Meijer, was part of a major remodel project at Blodgett, which also included enhancements to the main entrance and patient drop-off area. It's located on the hospital's main floor, adjacent to the discharge lounge, making it easy for patients being discharged from the hospital to get the prescriptions they may need before heading home.

Prescriptions filled at the pharmacy are eligible for mPerks and can be set up for automatic refill reminders. They can also be refilled at any Meijer pharmacy within any of the retailer's 264 supercenters throughout the Midwest.

Hours for the Meijer pharmacy at Blodgett Hospital are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The pharmacy will be closed on Sundays and holidays.

Privately owned, family-operated Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout the Midwest. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company employs more than 70,000 associates and is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.