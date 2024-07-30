Brick-and-Mortar Pharmacies Lag Behind Mail-Order, Digital Counterparts

As for how businesses ranked in this year’s study, in the brick-and-mortar chain drug store category, Good Neighbor Pharmacy ranked highest for an eighth consecutive year, with a score of 775, with Health Mart (729) ranking second and Rite Aid Pharmacy ranking third (650).

Among brick-and-mortar mass merchandiser pharmacies, Sam’s Club ranked highest for the ninth straight year, with a score of 777, and Costco (740) came in second. Publix Super Markets ranked highest among brick-and-mortar supermarket pharmacies, with a score of 755, while ShopRite (747) came in second and H-E-B (745) was third.

In the mail-order segment, PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy ranked highest, with a score of 759, Amazon Pharmacy (727) ranked second, and Kaiser Permanente (726) ranked third.

The "U.S. Pharmacy Study," now in its 16th year, gauges customer satisfaction with brick-and-mortar and mail-order pharmacies. The 2024 study was based on responses from 13,505 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription within the past 12 months and was fielded from September 2023 through May 2024.