Birth Control Pill Now Available at Rite Aid Stores

The first FDA-approved over-the-counter daily birth control pill in the United States is now available for purchase on Rite Aid shelves.

Rite Aid Corp. is now officially selling Opill, the first daily oral contraceptive FDA-approved for purchase without a prescription. It was among a handful of retailers that revealed last month that they planned to sell the pill in the United States.

Opill is a progestin-only daily birth control pill that’s safe and effective when used as directed to help prevent pregnancy.

The over-the-counter birth control pills are available at Rite Aid for the suggested retail price of $19.99 for a one-month supply and $49.99 for a three-month supply. Both options are available for purchase at all Rite Aid stores nationwide and online at RiteAid.com.

“Carrying an over-the-counter FDA-approved birth control pill is an important step in increasing access to reproductive health products and services for women,” said Karen Staniforth, Rite Aid's SVP, chief pharmacy officer. “Rite Aid remains committed to providing convenient access to customers for all of their health-and-wellness needs.”

There are no restrictions for purchasing Opill. Rite Aid pharmacists can answer any customer questions about the oral contraceptive.

In addition to Rite Aid, Opill is available at Walgreens, CVS, Amazon, Walmart and Target.

In other women's health news, CVS and Walgreen recently started offering the abortion pill mifepristone after receiving certification to dispense the medication according to FDA guidelines. The chains are initially offering mifepristone at stores in just a few states and will gradually expand to all other states where they can legally do so – about half of the United States.

