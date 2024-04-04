Meijer Adds New Line of Inclusive Intimate Wear

Meijer continues its commitment to providing inclusive apparel by adding a line of bras designed for women who have undergone breast surgeries. The products are part of a collaboration between Meijer and the leading mastectomy bra brand, AnaOna.

That company was founded in 2014 by a woman, Dana Donofree, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 27 and found it difficult to find bras that fit her shape and needs. In 2022, Donofree connected with Annette Repash, Meijer’s group VP of softlines, at a leadership conference and they bonded over their experiences as breast cancer survivors and their shared interest in making women feel beautiful through inclusive apparel.

The new AnaOno x Tranquil & True line at Meijer includes options for people who have undergone procedures including mastectomies, lumpectomies and breast reconstruction. One of the products is a front-closure bra, designed for the post-surgery recovery period that involves bandages and surgical dressings.

“By pairing our Tranquil & True brand with this truly amazing women-owned business, we hope to make a difference in the lives of our customers who have undergone chest surgery or are battling breast cancer and inspire them to feel supported, confident, and empowered," Repasch said. "Our goal is to provide a shopping experience where they can find everything they need for their families, including themselves."

Added Donofree: "I'm so honored and humbled to be a part of this evolving and important conversation around breast cancer, helping bring it out into the open instead of hiding it behind closed doors. Our ultimate goal is to make mastectomy garments accessible to all women who need them, no matter where they live or shop, and this partnership with Meijer gives incredible access to our garments in stores across the Midwest."

Meijer launched the Tranquil & True line two years ago, focusing on apparel for consumers of all shapes and sizes. The collection includes intimates and sleepwear, with sizes ranging from small to 3X.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.