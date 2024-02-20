Diane von Furstenberg Coming to Target Stores

The Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection will drop at most Target stores and on Target.com on March 23.

A bit of haute couture is coming to Target. The retailer announced a partnership with the iconic Diane von Furstenberg brand, through which Target stores will carry a limited-time collection of apparel, accessories, beauty and décor items.

The runway-meets-aisle collaboration between Target, von Furstenberg and her granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg, focuses on fusing fashion and value. The Diane von Furstenberg for Target assortment spans more than 200 items across several categories, with most items under $50. Some products start at $4.

The seasonal collection includes a first for Target, which will offer made-to-order furniture including headboards, benches and room dividers under the Diane von Furstenberg brand. Those looking for the designer’s signature wrap dress – which launched her career in the 1970s – will also find that apparel piece at Target this spring.

"Our partnership with Diane and Talita von Furstenberg represents Target at our best — curating an amazing and distinct assortment and offering it at exceptional prices," said Jill Sando, EVP and chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines at Target. "Guests will fall in love with this inspiring and broad collection. There's so much to spark joy, just in time for new spring looks — available only at Target."

The designer said that the collection, which features both classic designs and new pieces exclusive to Target, makes fashion accessible. "Every collection we create is about making women feel confident so they can be the women they want to be," she explained. "Talita and I are proud to partner with Target to extend that invitation to even more women who want to experience timeless pieces that bring effortless glamour and empowerment to their everyday lives."

Target has long leveraged partnerships with fashion houses and lifestyle brands, from teaming up with Kendra Scott last fall to rolling out a designer collection in spring 2023 with women-owned brands such as Aqua Bendita, Fe Notel and RHODE.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.