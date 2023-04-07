Target’s Exclusive Spring Collection Celebrates Diverse Cultures

Spring has sprung, and with it comes Target’s latest collection of limited-edition designer pieces and other goods. The retailer has partnered with designers Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and RHODE on its latest Spring Designer Collection, which includes more than 100 warm-weather apparel items and accessories.

Agua Bendita’s handmade prints and earthy vibe bring the heritage of Colombia to life, while Fe Noel’s namesake brand evokes the vibrant spirit of her Caribbean roots. Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers’s RHODE brand brings comfortable, timeless pieces inspired by the various cultures they’ve experienced around the world, and includes dresses, towels and bags with globally inspired prints.

“Target has a long history of bringing to our guests the world's best designers at amazing prices and our partnership with Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and RHODE is another great example of that,” said Jill Sando, EVP and chief merchandising officer. “These are bold, distinctive, women-founded brands inspired by their own roots and cultures and I know our guests will absolutely love them."

Items in the collection will hit shelves on April 15 and range in price from $15-$48, with most items being $35 and under. The collection’s versatile designs reflect Target’s commitment to inclusivity, as does the size range – from XXS-4X.

Additionally, Target has released a new collection of foliage-forward accessories from plant stylist Hilton Carter. According to Target, guests loved his stylish, affordable take on plants, pots and tools so much in 2021 that the retailer has welcomed him back for an exclusive multi-year partnership. This represents an advancement in Target’s Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitment to spend more than $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by 2025.

“Our guests loved Hilton’s first collection for Target, and his focus on beautiful, yet affordable and very stylish plant decor strikes the perfect note as our guests begin to welcome spring’s arrival,” said Sando. “Hilton’s unique take on design is so accessible, optimistic and in-step with what our guests love about Target — and we’re looking forward to delivering a steady infusion of newness and inspiration through this multiyear partnership with Hilton.”

Carter’s newest line includes a planter collection starting at $10 and faux plants starting at $12. Those items are currently available online and at Target stores.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations.