Target Collaborates With Plant Stylist for 1st Time

With consumers spending more time at home due to the pandemic, Target Corp. hopes to encourage its shoppers to bring the outside in with the help of its collaboration with plant enthusiast and interior stylist Hilton Carter.

Hilton Carter for Target, the retailer’s first limited-edition collection with a plant stylist, features modern and approachable styles of live and faux plants and accessories. With more than 65 products ranging in price from $5 to $130, Hilton Carter for Target will be available starting May 14 on Target.com and in select Target stores. In addition, customers can shop select items from the collection via Target’s contactless same-day pickup options, drive-up and order pickup.

“As people have spent more time at home over the past year, our guests are increasingly looking for ways to add more comfort and personality to their surroundings,” said Jill Sando, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Target. “Searches for plants on Target.com have increased by more than 300% over the last year – a clear indicator that guests want to bring some of the outdoors inside to brighten up their space. We wanted to identify a partner who could bring something special to Target and deliver a collection that allows guests to easily and affordably refresh any room in their home. This partnership with Hilton Carter does just that while celebrating the arrival of spring with a renewed sense of optimism.”

Hilton Carter is a plant enthusiast and interior stylist who is celebrated for his love and advocacy of plants and greenery. Carter started his career by sharing plant care and styling content on his Instagram account, and since he joined the platform in 2011, has amassed a loyal following of nearly half a million people. Today, he has more than 200 plants in his home and has authored books on the topic of plants: "Wild at Home" (2019), "Wild Interiors" (2020) and "Wild Creations" (2021).

“This collection of greenery and accessories was designed with the intention to inspire all – from the novice plant parent to the green-thumb expert – and help everyone introduce a little more greenery into their space,” said Carter. “My interest in plants started out as purely practical and a desire to create a space for myself that I would enjoy. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to inspire Target guests to bring the outdoors in and create a space that allows them to flourish.”

The Hilton Carter for Target collection includes ceramic pots and planters, propagation vessels, terrariums, watering cans, and more, with most items under $30.

Target's home category will soon get another boost with the hire of Samara Tuchband as SVP of merchandising, home. Starting her new role May 3, Tuchband joins Target with nearly two decades of merchandising and marketing experience in the home and lifestyle categories at such retailers as Crate and Barrel Holdings Inc. and The Home Depot.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with more than 1,900 locations.