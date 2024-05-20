The PG 100: The Top Food Retailers in North America

This year’s PG 100 remained pretty stable at the top, with the notable changes being Walgreens Boots Alliance slipping to sixth place from fifth, CVS Health moving up two notches to fifth place, Target moving down a rung to No.7, and Loblaws Cos. Ltd. (No. 10) and Ahold Delhaize USA (No. 11) swapping places from last year.

Elsewhere in the ranking, drug store company Rite Aid, beset by financial woes leading to bankruptcy, tumbled to No. 26 from last year’s No. 22, while SpartanNash also declined by four spots, from No. 41 to No. 45, as did Northeast Grocery Inc., parent of Tops Markets LLC and Price Chopper Market 32, from No. 45 to No. 49, and discounter Big Lots, from No. 55 to No. 59. Additionally, Raley’s Supermarkets dropped from No. 49 to No. 55; Demoulas Super Markets Inc., operator of beloved New England grocery store chain Market Basket, toppled from No. 50 to No. 57; and Stater Bros. fell from No. 54 to No. 61. In the world of e-commerce, HelloFresh plummeted from No. 46 to No. 56.

Notable upward climbs this year were much fewer, but included convenience store operator ARKO Corp., which ascended from No. 53 to No. 46, and The Fresh Market, which moved from No. 76 to No. 71.

New to the list this year were Canadian supermarket operator Pattison Food Group, at No. 48, and natural food distributor KeHE, at No. 52. Not appearing in the 2024 ranking were Southeastern Grocers (No. 44 last year), C-store chain Maverik (No. 58 last year) and discount operator 99 Cents Only (No. 74 last year), which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.