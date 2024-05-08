Sponsored Content
Webinar: 91st Annual Report: How Grocers Are Connecting the Dots
REGISTER NOW
Tuesday, May 28, 2024 2:00 PM EDT
The nearly $3 trillion highly competitive U.S. grocery industry is facing extraordinary challenges, including increased pressure on margins and unpredictable behaviors from an inflation-stressed consumer. As part of its 91st Annual Report, Progressive Grocer surveyed grocers to find out how they plan to connect the dots across their operations to create an omnichannel experience both for the shopper and the employee that results in sustained profit growth.
Join the Progressive Grocer editorial team and a special guest from Oracle for an in-depth discussion of the annual report research, including:
- Grocers’ 18 imperatives for driving growth
- Top technology and merchandising trends
- The industry and consumer shifts changing food retail
- Deep dive into in-store vs. online priorities and retail media
REGISTER NOW!
Powered By: