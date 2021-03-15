Housewares Show Surprising Potential

The dramatic shift in at-home food consumption that drove unprecedented growth throughout 2020 has extended into 2021. Families continue to prepare meals at home and experiment with new recipes and preparation methods, fueling ongoing demand for housewares products that offer high margins and boost transaction sizes.

The pandemic has created opportunities for grocers to augment and tailor housewares assortments to become more competitive in a category with surprising potential. Doing so requires some creative thinking with merchandising.

For example, the Stop & Shop division of Ahold Delhaize USA has added sliding panels to in-aisle kitchenware assortments to add substantially more products without taking space from other categories. The novel technique has helped Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop increase its offering at a time when food retailers represent a viable housewares destination for many shoppers.

Stop & Shop isn’t the only grocer that has employed clever, carefully considered merchandising. Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets is known for big housewares presentations in its full-sized stores, but it also delivers a solid assortment of housewares basics at its smaller stores.

At its location in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wegmans tucks a 12-food presentation of cookware and kitchen products behind an end cap near the checkstands. The visible location can prompt impulse sales while reminding shoppers that it’s a destination for key housewares items. The store also added a display of Cuisinart bean grinders just as remote workers were consuming more coffee at home. In addition, the Brooklyn Wegmans places displays of housewares items adjacent to key perimeter departments. For example, there are cheese planes and knives adjacent to cheese, and near seafood there are skewers and tongs. In both cases, the assortment is called out with signage that reads “Prep & Serve Essentials.” The food retailer also scatters items such as salad dressing shakers/pourers throughout produce.

Some grocers are editing to fit space as well as lifestyles that were evolving even before COVID-19 hit. For example, at Raley’s O-N-E, a store concept in Truckee, Calif., that’s focused on organic and natural food, there’s a selection of houseware products geared toward the active, outdoor lifestyle of its core shoppers, including items such as water bottles and food storage products that are free from BPA or phthalates.

“Our goal with household goods is to offer high-quality products that enhance a customer’s lifestyle, create convenience and minimally impact the planet,” says Robin Gutridge, a category manager at West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s. “Wherever possible, we offer sustainable products that incorporate renewables and recycled plastic, or are compostable, biodegradable or recyclable. For example, our Meri Meri Eco party plates are made from bamboo, wood fiber and sugarcane pulp, and dyed with water-based ink. Meri Meri offers a line of children’s dolls made of organic knit cotton as well.”

Other retailers such as Albertsons Cos. have found a way to make buying housewares a seamless experience. The Boise, Idaho-based grocer has instituted contactless pickup with temperature-controlled lockers stationed outside stores, but those same lockers can be used for general merchandise. Albertsons lets customers order housewares through the locker system, and has included contingencies in product delivery so that even items not sized appropriately for the lockers can still make it into an order. So, if a customer order includes a broom — something that won’t fit in a locker — Albertsons spokesman Andrew Whalen explains that “the oversized items will be held in the store as an exception. Upon pickup, the customer will be notified that some of their items are in the store and to wait for an associate to come out with their items.”