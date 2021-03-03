Hy-Vee to Roll Out In-Store Nail Salons

Hy-Vee, Inc. has teamed up with The W Nail Bar to open several in-store nail salons by the end of 2021 inside select Hy-Vee locations across the company’s eight-state market area. The first salon is scheduled to open inside the Bettendorf, Iowa, Hy-Vee early next month.

When asked by Progressive Grocer the exact number of planned salons, a Hy-Vee spokeswoman said that “as we solidify more specific numbers,” the company would share them.

The W Nail Bar, a family- and woman-owned company based in Columbus, Ohio, operates full-service all-natural nail bars offering a range of services, among them manicures, pedicures, nail art, waxing and tinting. Full-service manicures are available starting at $35, and full-service pedicures are available starting at $55. Monthly memberships are also available.

“Through our partnership with The W Nail Bar, we are revolutionizing the way customers shop in our stores by bringing engaging, experiential and convenient services to our customers,” noted Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker. “We are proud to launch this partnership with a company that shares many of the same goals that we do at Hy-Vee, including innovative offerings and exceptional customer service.”

“Originating from a family of grocers ourselves, we could not picture a better fit for The W Nail Bar,” added Lauren Hunter, co-founder of The W Nail Bar. “We are excited to collaborate with Hy-Vee to bring our own twist to the grocery space, offering safe, all-natural nail and beauty services and products to Hy-Vee customers.”

Amid the pandemic, The W Nail Bar has enforced strict cleaning and sanitation protocols throughout its salons. Additional measures have also been implemented, including contactless payment and plexiglass barriers between customers and technicians during manicure and pedicure services. The salons are currently operating at 50% capacity to ensure proper social-distancing measures are in place.

The W Nail Bar also offers its own line of all-natural, handmade products that will soon be carried at select Hy-Vee stores.

The grocer also has in-store DSW shoe store outlets at six Twin Cities-area stores.

With sales of $11 billion annually, the employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, PG’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.