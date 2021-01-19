6 Ways to Win the New Beauty Shopper

Rapidly evolving consumer trends in the health and beauty care (HBC) aisle are nothing new for grocery store operators, but ask category managers whether they’d ever heard of “Zoom face” or “maskne” before March of last year, and you’d likely get blank stares in response.

When the pandemic hit nearly a year ago and consumers were forced to stay home and avoid hair and nail salons, many of them became more aware of — and insecure about — their appearances on video platforms such as Zoom. Cue the boom in sales of at-home hair color, double-chin reducing neck masks and other HBC products.

More daring consumers began experimenting with new beauty products because of Zoom: After all, if their new hair color looked bad on video, they could just turn the camera off.

Meanwhile sales of moist towelettes (wipes) have skyrocketed 24.3% over the past year as consumers look for ways to reduce “maskne,” facial breakouts and rashes attributed to wearing face masks.

All of these new behavior trends, none of which show any signs of going away anytime soon, gave rise to explosive growth in beauty care in 2020. While sales of cosmetics declined, the pandemic drove an overall 5% increase in beauty sales over the past year as consumers snapped up more facial scrubs and hand serums as a way to relieve stress and look good online, according to Chicago-based Information Resources Inc. (IRI). Essential retailers such as grocery stores are uniquely positioned to squeeze more growth out of health and beauty care in 2021 as consumers adopt a “one-stop shop” lifestyle and buy their cuticle oils and eye treatments during their trips to get bacon and butter.

“We have seen great performance of our products in the grocery sector, and we expect that to continue throughout 2021,” affirms Leland Hirsch, founder and CEO of No Fade Fresh, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based beauty brand. Hirsch, formerly a new-product consultant for Redken and Clairol, developed the first color-depositing shampoos and conditioners under the ARTec brand in the 1990s. “We expect this trend to continue as food retailers experience higher traffic and more health/beauty growth than in past years,” he adds.

To capture more market share in body scrubs, pillow sprays and moisturizers in 2021, food retailers should be catering to six new types of beauty shoppers.

The DIY Beauty Shopper

No matter how many pictures of maskless Americans sweep across the nightly news, most U.S. consumers are still staying home as much as possible and avoiding hair salons and manicure shops over virus worries. This means do-it-yourself beauty treatments have become routine. According to IRI, sales of nail cosmetics (nail files, cuticle nippers, nail polish, etc.) were up 18% for the 52 weeks ending Nov. 29, 2020, sales of electric shavers were up 13%, and sales of hair color were up 7.1%.