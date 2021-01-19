Natural Grocers to Debut 1st Annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza

Realizing that many consumers are unaware how their personal care routines affect their well-being and that of the planet, Natural Grocers has created strict ingredient standards in its mission to provide safe, clean, transparent and sustainable beauty and body care brands. Now, the retailer is launching its inaugural Body Care & Beauty Bonanza at the end of the month to showcase its offerings from more than 150 brands in the category, spanning cosmetics; shampoos and conditioners; face and body moisturizers; toothpaste, mouthwash and toothbrushes; deodorant; shaving cream and shavers; facial cleaners; exfoliators, serums; and more.

The promotion, running Jan. 29 through Feb. 27 will feature the following:

Savings of 15%-30% on more than 20 popular skin care, hair care, and personal care brands, including Alaffia, Aura Cacia, Jason, Mad Hippie, Mineral Fusion, Shikai, Weleda, The Honey Pot, Olivina Men, Lafe’s Baby Line, Wild Carrot and Coco-Kind.

On Feb. 17, the first 50 shoppers to visit the Body Care Department at each store will receive a Natural Grocers reusable bag filled with samples from best-selling body care and beauty products.

Members of the retailer’s {N}power loyalty program, which is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits and other members-only features, will receive an automatic entry for every $50 spent on body care and beauty products. Members can also enter online without a purchase. Ten winners across the company will win more than $300 of products and a $100 Natural Grocers gift card.

Customers can count the soap bars scattered throughout the pages of the Feb. 2021 issue of Natural Grocers’ good4uSM Health Hotline magazine for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. To enter the contest, they need to fill out the form and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by Feb. 27. A drawing among all entries with the right number will determine the winner.

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 160 stores in 20 states. The Lakewood, Colorado-based company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.