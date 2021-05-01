Natural Grocers Motivates Customers to Stick to Healthy Resolutions

After a year of quarantining at home and indulging in comfort food, many consumers are making New Year resolutions centered around improving their health and wellness. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is helping them start off the new year on track with its Keto and Resolution Reset initiatives.

According to a recent Instacart survey, keto appears to be one of America's favorite diets — with 28% of those who have tried a diet in 2020 saying they opted for keto. Instacart also saw a 72% increase in year-over-year sales of products with "keto" in their name.

With sales trends showing a growing interest in keto, Natural Grocers is helping customers stick to the trendy diet with its Keto Reset program, a four-week class series based on Mark Sisson's New York Times best-selling book, The Keto Reset Diet. The series will teach participants best practices for kick-starting their metabolism and experiencing other benefits the ketogenic diet supports, including healthy weight maintenance, enhanced mental clarity and focus, healthy energy levels, and more.

In its third year, the Keto Reset two-part program is completely virtual and will take place from Jan. 20 to Feb. 16. It includes weekly instructional classes to teach customers about all things keto, including blood sugar, meal planning, hacks, and how to incorporate the diet into their lifestyles. Classes, led by Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs), will be held virtually on Natural Grocers YouTube channel the following Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. MT/7:00 p.m. CT:

Jan. 20: Introducing the Metabolism Reset & Keto Diet

Jan. 27: Adapting to a Keto-Friendly Lifestyle

Feb. 3: Launching into Keto

Feb. 10: Hacking Your Keto Journey

Participants can also take advantage of an interactive Keto Community Support Group, hosted by local NHCs, to help turn their newfound keto diet knowledge into a personalized action plan.

Natural Grocers recently predicted 10 Nutrition Trends for 2021 that will play a major role in customers boosting their personal health. To help them prioritize their health goals, the natural and organic retailer expanded its free nutrition education program back in October to include a virtual guest presenter series and online personalized coaching sessions with the company's NHCs.

To give customers an extra boost in sticking to their wellness resolutions this year, Natural Grocers is also extending its fourth annual Resolution Reset Day event to five days: January 19 to 23. The event will feature special savings, giveaways, sweepstakes, contests and free gifts designed to help customers stick to their 2021 health goals.

During these five days, customers can save up to 40% on resolution-keeping essentials, such as reusable water bottles, organic kombucha, collagen protein powder, supplements, bath bombs and wellness shots. They can also enter to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card at any Natural Grocers location by Jan. 31.

Natural Grocers customers can also participate in January's Rooted in Community Gratitude Giveaway. Community members can nominate their friends, family or neighbors for the chance to win a specially curated gift bag, filled with items to help them keep up with their health and wellness resolutions.

Additionally, {N}power members will have exclusive access to perks like receiving an automatic entry for every $50 spent on supplements during the month of January for a chance to win a year's supply of Natural Grocers Brand Foundational Five Supplements.

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 160 stores in 20 states. The Lakewood, Colorado-based company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.