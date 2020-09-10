Natural Grocers Launches Gratitude Giveaway

The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on the importance of community. Natural Grocers wants to help celebrate local heroes who have stepped up during the crisis with a new "Rooted in Community Gratitude Giveaway" program.

The retailer is inviting community members to nominate their friends, family or neighbors for the chance to win curated prize packages of groceries and specialty items. Customers can nominate someone who has been an inspiration to them by submitting a short essay about their real-life heroes and the impact they have had in their communities.

Nominators will choose from six themed bags filled with popular good4uSM ingredients and snacks from Natural Grocers Brand Products and other select brands. The Rooted in Community 'thank you' package themes are: Coffee Lovers, Movie Night, Hit the Trail, Stock the Pantry, Breakfast, and Taco Family Night. All prizes will also include a $5 Natural Grocers gift card and a Natural Grocers reusable shopping bag.

Each month, Natural Grocers will randomly select 10 winners from the eligible entries received company-wide for the Rooted in Community Gratitude Giveaway, and each month brings customers a new chance to submit their nomination for the hero-next-door.

Natural Grocers has a history of launching innovative marketing programs, especially giveaways, to keep customers coming through the doors. Now the grocery retailer is highlighting the value proposition of its private brands to shoppers through another giveaway.

The COVID-19 crisis has boosted traffic to Natural Grocers, leading to double-digit comp-store growth and significant growth in per-ticket spending.

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. The company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.