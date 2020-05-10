Natural Grocers Debuts Virtual Nutrition Program

Natural Grocers is expanding its free nutrition education program, which is customarily in-person, to include a virtual guest presenter series and online personalized coaching sessions with the company's nutritional health coaches (NHCs).

NHCs will offer their expertise via free one-hour phone or video coaching sessions. Shoppers who live in a state with a Natural Grocers' store can fill out a form to request their coaching session and receive personalized care tailored to their individual needs, as well as a collaborative plan for success.

"We are so proud of our Nutrition Education department and the role our NHCs play in helping our customers achieve their health goals," explained Heather Isely, Natural Grocers' executive vice president. "Although we knew it was absolutely the right things to do, we were disappointed that we had to pause our in-person classes and coaching sessions at the beginning of the pandemic. While we look forward to offering these services in person when it's deemed safe to do so, our new virtual program allows us to offer the same level of nutrition expertise to help our community members navigate their personal health journeys."

The free, virtual Nutrition Education classes will empower customers to take charge of their own health and gain a better understanding of how supporting their immune system, improving their diet and nutrient intake, and caring for the environment can all have a positive impact on their health. New classes will be available every Wednesday at 6 p.m. MDT on Natural Grocers' site, and the first classes include:

Oct. 7, "Save Money and Time While Saving the Environment" with Lesly Baesens, Food Waste Recovery Program Administrator, Denver's Department of Public Health & Environment

Oct. 14, "Nourishing Traditional Diets: The Key to Vibrant Health" with Sally Fallon Morell, Founding President of The Weston A. Price Foundation

Oct. 21, "Extraordinary Immunity" Amber Lynn Vitale, National Educator for Garden of Life

Oct. 28, "Enhance Your Immunity with a Healthy Gut" with Michele Ciancimino, Certified Holistic Health Coach, DNA Integrative Nutrition Specialist

Nov. 4, "The Importance of Nutrition Density" with Mickey Trescott

Nov. 11, "Winterize your Body" with Barbara Swanson, Nutritional Consultant and Author

Nov. 18, "The 3 Types of Hunger" with Sara Lewis, Nutrition Health Coach, Baker /Cake Artist

Dec. 2, "Making Space for Wellness" with Christen Scofield, Certified Health and Life Coach

Dec. 9, "Healthy Bones, Healthy You!" with Carina Toledo, Nutrition Educator with New Chapter, Certified Nutrition Counselor, Master Herbalist

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. The Lakewood, Colorado-based company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.