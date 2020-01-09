Natural Grocers Touts Organics With Promotion

Natural Grocers is drawing attention to its commitment to organic foods by launching a campaign to celebrate Organic Harvest Month.

The grocery chain, which calls itself America's Organic Headquarters due to its 100% organic produce assortment, is teaming up with Beyond Pesticides on a fundraiser, giveaways, exclusive educational programs, discounts, and more.

The Natural Grocers campaign on organics comes amid skyrocketing sales of organics during the coronavirus pandemic.

For many consumers, the pandemic has motivated them to focus on health despite the economic slowdown. U.S. Sales of organic food and drinks surged 25% for the 17-week period ended June 27, according to Nielsen data. That’s faster than the pace of total growth in the food segment. Meat, seafood and frozen foods with the organic label have seen some of the largest increases from last year, the data show.

The grocer has launched a month-long fundraising campaign to raise $100,000 in September for Beyond Pesticides through two in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1 to Beyond Pesticides for every reusable limited-edition "Organic Month Headquarters" shopping bag purchased (retail: $1.99).

Natural Grocers' customers will have the opportunity to make contributions to Beyond Pesticides ($1, $5 or $10) at any one of Natural Grocers' 159 store locations.

"At Natural Grocers we don't stop at the "Dirty Dozen"—we only sell 100% organic produce year-round because of our family's and company's dedication to improving human health, strengthening environmental health, and ensuring economic viability for future generations," explained Heather Isely, Natural Grocers Executive Vice President. "To that end, it is critical that the elimination of synthetic pesticides extends beyond what we ingest, put on our bodies and use to clean our homes, so we are proud to team up with Beyond Pesticides in their mission to transition local parks into safer gathering areas for our communities."

Natural Grocers is also launching an "Organic Meal in a Bag" giveaway. Consumers can nominate someone who has been an inspiration by submitting a short essay about them. Every week in September, the company will select three winning essays and the nominees will receive all the fixings for a memorable organic meal, the accompanying recipes, a Natural Grocers reusable shopping bag, and a $5 Natural Grocers gift card.

Finally, the natural foods chain is pivoting its free monthly educational programming to focus on eating organically. The company will also offer discounts through the month of September.

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. The company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.